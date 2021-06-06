A seven-day trial concluded on Thursday, June 3, and a jury found Marc Christopher Brown Jr. guilty on 13 of 15 counts after deliberating for less than a day.
The jury convicted Brown on seven felonies, including home invasion, kidnapping, robbery, theft of between $1,000 and $25,000, unlawful taking of a motor vehicle and two counts of burglary.
He was also convicted of six misdemeanors, including assault, false imprisonment, stealing a credit card, fraudulent ID and two counts of malicious destruction of property.
Brown was not convicted of felony assault and misdemeanor concealing a dangerous weapon.
Sentencing is scheduled for Aug. 26.
Brown, 28, faces over 107 years in prison for his offenses, which involved breaking into Uchenna Okezie's Waldorf home, assaulting and kidnapping her on Dec. 11, 2019, and using her credit card to withdraw $100 from an ATM, according to a press release from State's Attorney Anthony "Tony" Covington (D). Brown tried to withdrawn money from several ATMs, but was only successful at a Waldorf bank.
After leaving Okezie on the side of Gardiner Road in Accokeek on Dec. 12, 2019, Brown then crashed her black 2010 Toyota Camry through the front glass doors of the AMF Waldorf Lanes and attempted to withdraw money from an empty ATM, according to the release.
Okezie — who had a bloody lip and scrapes and bruises on her arms and legs — was able to contact a passerby, who contacted the Prince George's Police Department.
Brown was arrested at 2:25 p.m. on Dec. 12, 2019. Glass was found in his book bag that matched glass from the bowling alley, the release states. In addition, he was wearing shoes that matched a pattern found on a shoe print at the victim's home.
Her Camry was found near Brown's father's residence.
Brown's record includes a conviction for attempted robbery from a Dec. 7, 2015, incident.
He faces charges for 12 counts of misdemeanor possession of child pornography and felony burglary in another case, both from 2019.
Brown has an initial hearing for the child porn charges on June 11.
A trial is scheduled for Aug. 24 on one felony burglary charge and eight misdemeanors, including burglary, attempted burglary and malicious destruction of property.