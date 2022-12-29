A pair of bridges and the construction of a marijuana grow house dominated news cycles in Southern Maryland at different times over the last year.
On Oct. 12, a project to replace the aging Gov. Harry W. Nice Memorial/Sen. Thomas “Mac” Middleton Bridge was completed with a ceremonial ribbon cutting.
Outgoing Gov. Larry Hogan (R) was joined by state officials, Charles County commissioners and other local leaders to celebrate the opening of the new bridge in Newburg.
“I just want to thank everybody that had something to do with it. … Everyone deserves my appreciation,” Hogan told Southern Maryland News back in October.
The timing of the completion came as a shock to many, as projections for opening day of the $463 million bridge were set for January 2023.
The October opening was three months ahead of schedule, which was celebrated by William Pines, executive director of the Maryland Transportation Authority.
“We are opening this project three months ahead of schedule due to the contractor’s great work and pushing through the pandemic to deliver on time and on budget,” Pines said.
The new Nice-Middleton Bridge features four 12-foot wide lanes and a 135-foot clearance to allow tall ships to pass underneath.
The bridge is also fitted with an electronic tolling system for drivers going southbound on Route 301. Current tolls are $4.50 for E-ZPass users and $9.50 for those without.
The Charles County commissioners were ecstatic to see the new bridge completed.
“It’s great to have a safe bridge that residents and visitors can go across,” Commissioner Amanda M. Stewart (D) said.
The opening of the new bridge made way for demolishing of the original 82-year old structure, a contentious affair, with several federal legislators sending a letter in July urging the old bridge remain standing for cycling and pedestrian use.
However, Pines said at a July 28 meeting of the Maryland Transportation Authority that demolition activities had already started.
Several options for keeping the old bridge standing had been explored since 2021, including turning over the span to the Charles County government. However, cost concerns nixed those plans.
The new Nice-Middleton Bridge does include more than $2 million in features to accommodate lane sharing for bicyclists once the bridge opens to bike traffic in early 2023.
Officials grapple with Patuxent bridge’s safety
A series of suicide attempts on the Gov. Thomas Johnson Bridge brought renewed calls to replace the existing structure that connects Calvert and St. Mary’s counties over the Patuxent River.
The normalcy of a Sunday in late January was disrupted by panic after a 19-year-old woman jumped from the bridge into the icy waters of the Patuxent. According to then-Sheriff Mike Evans (R) of Calvert County, a boater traveling near the bridge “heard the splash.”
Those in the boat managed to get the young woman out of the water and into the vessel. Life-saving efforts were not successful and the woman was pronounced dead when the boat docked a short distance from the area where she was found.
The incident prompted a petition asking for netting along the bridge.
Evans said he and then-Sheriff Tim Cameron (R) of St. Mary’s County had tried to get the Maryland Department of Transportation to consider added fencing on the span and were told it was “not doable.”
On the morning of Feb. 11, a 32-year-old woman jumped off the bridge prompting an intense search of the river involving several vessels, a dive team and a Maryland State Police helicopter. The woman was found on the surface of the river near the shore of Naval Air Station Patuxent River. She was rushed to an area hospital and soon pronounced dead.
The demands for safety nets on the sides of the bridge intensified. Among those calling for state action were David Sukhrum of St. Mary’s County, whose teenage son Andrew jumped off the Thomas Johnson Bridge in October 2021. Andrew Sukrhum’s body has never been found.
“We all can’t just stand by hoping this tragedy won’t happen again,” David Sukrham stated. “Netting will deter someone from jumping. It has been proven.”
During the late afternoon hours of Saturday, Feb. 19, a Baltimore area woman who was a student at St. Mary’s College of Maryland jumped off the bridge.
She was recovered alive from the river by the five-person crew of a 29-foot U.S. Coast Guard vessel. According to Chief Petty Officer Emily Velez, the boat was returning to its station in St. Inigoes from a prior incident when the crew received the call about the jump from the bridge.
Velez said a crew member performed cardio pulmonary resuscitation on the woman and once the vessel arrived at the nearby boat ramp, turned her over to the care of local responders.
A posted report from Chief Chris Shannon of Calvert Advanced Life Support stated Calvert sheriff’s office deputies and others who responded to the bridge saw the person who jumped “in the water drifting quickly due to high winds and fast moving current at the time.”
While the young woman was on life support after being rescued, this past spring her mother — who has asked that the family’s name not be divulged — told Southern Maryland News her daughter was slowly recovering.
On May 7, community, law enforcement and church groups huddled under Solomons’ boardwalk gazebo as part of Calvert Interfaith Council’s annual community prayer walk. Special prayers were offered for all emergency responders who had been dealing with the spate of tragic incidents involving the five-decade-old bridge.
Just five days later, a fifth jumper was reported on May 12 when a 24-year old woman jumped off the bridge. Her vehicle was found abandoned and callers to 911 reported seeing someone fall from the bridge into the water.
The woman was rescued and was taken to MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital in Leonardtown and later transported to a regional trauma center, according to the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office. No followup information on the incident was released.
Maryland Transportation Secretary James F. Portis Jr. told the region’s three boards of county commissioners his department was looking at options and “feasible measures” to stop the suicide attempts.
On May 23 there was another meeting, as federal, state and local officials gathered under the same gazebo to discuss strategies for getting a replacement bridge over the Patuxent project started.
The previous month, at a local chamber of commerce legislative breakfast, two lawmakers — Del. Rachel Jones (D-Calvert, Prince George’s) and Sen. Michael A. Jackson (D-Calvert, Charles, Prince George’s) — reported Maryland transportation officials had estimated the cost of additional fencing on the existing bridge to deter anyone from jumping off at $70 million.
Jackson told chamber members that the state also needed to address mental health issues.
While meeting with the Southern Maryland delegation during the legislative session, U.S. Sen. Ben Cardin (D-Md.) declared the condition of the Gov. Thomas Johnson Bridge was “a safety issue” and the span needed to be replaced.
Cardin reaffirmed the need for a replacement bridge, but quickly added, “This is a state decision that has to be made.”
This past fall, St. Mary’s County Commissioner Mike Hewitt (R) relayed a message from Del. Matt Morgan (R-St. Mary’s) saying state officials believe installing netting or barriers may interfere with inspections of the bridge, and that fencing, such as the chain link fence that is attached on the lower parts of the bridge, could compromise the bridge by creating wind resistance.
Those in need may call or text the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 988.
Marijuana grow house in Abell ruffled feathers
A 50,000-square-foot medical marijuana grow house sprouted up in the Seventh District of St. Mary’s County without many knowing about it.
Construction began in the summer of 2021, according to Charlie Mattingly, owner of Seven Points Agro.
He touted the operation on the 26-acre former family farm in Abell where he grew up as an economic boon to the area, noting wages start at $15 an hour and go up to $80,000 to $100,000 a year for certain positions.
Twenty-five employees were included in the first phase of operations with a total of 60 after the second phase, Mattingly said.
Licensed as one of 20 such grow houses by the state of Maryland and regulated by the Maryland Medical Cannabis Commission, Seven Points Agro is already growing 60 varieties of medical marijuana in a 2,500-square-foot research and development building on site.
Mattingly, who opened SOMD Relief, a medical marijuana dispensary in Mechanicsville several years ago, said he spent years educating people about medical marijuana with seminars starting in 2015 at county library branches.
A non-permanent structured greenhouse is planned for a subsequent phase, Mattingly said.
Due to public outcry, in part over the noise created by the facility, the St. Mary’s County commissioners approved a text amendment in August related to medical marijuana grow houses. It restricts future medical marijuana growing and processing operations to three zoning areas: high intensity mixed-use, limited commercial industrial and industrial. Setbacks would generally be 500 feet from residential areas.
A concept site plan for a new medical marijuana facility would require a public hearing, and a final site plan would as well.
The commissioners voted 3-2 to require an outside audit of the process for any future marijuana facilities. However, St. Mary’s County may not ever get another grow house.
Assistant County Attorney John Houser said an existing facility could expand as a non-conforming use with approval by the planning director or board of appeals.
Maryland became the 21st state to approve the use of recreational marijuana after a ballot initiative overwhelmingly passed in November. However, it is still illegal according to federal law.
The state legalized medical marijuana in 2014, and also decriminalized possession of small amounts of the drug. Starting July 1, 2023, people 21 and older can legally possess up to 1.5 ounces of marijuana for recreational purposes in Maryland.
