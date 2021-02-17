One might say that LaTasha Briscoe is as busy as a bee.
Briscoe, 39, keeps active during COVID-19 by working two businesses from her home in White Plains while monitoring her 8-year-old son, a third-grader who is homeschooled.
And that's not all she does.
Briscoe recently helped coordinate the Charles County NAACP's annual Martin Luther King Jr. event, which was held virtually.
A benefit that came out of COVID-19 is that the organization raised about 30% more than it usually does, she said. That's because they didn't have to provide food and rent a space for the event, which is their biggest annual fundraiser. The number of attendees declined, however, from 700 to just 160, she said, mainly because most members are seniors who likely weren't familiar with virtual meetings on the internet.
An event planner by trade, Briscoe said she got involved with the NAACP's Martin Luther King Day event five years ago because she saw some things that she could improve.
During the pandemic, Briscoe had to adjust her business, LB Innovations, because not nearly as many events were being held. So she began working with funeral homes as a floral designer and also began delivering flowers to the general public.
She is currently working on developing LB Collective, a place where various small businesses can rent shelf space for $150 to $350 a month. She's accepting applications with a spring opening planned. Last week she was working to determine a location.
Her second business, Biz Building with LB, involves coaching business owners and helping them organize their office structure and advise with marketing techniques so they can focus on the creative aspects of their business. Some examples of businesses that she works with include caterers, photographers, event venues and hotels.
Inspired by her mother
While keeping busy with her two businesses, Briscoe also monitors her son, who has been homeschooling during COVID-19 in part because he has asthma. She also has a 20-year-old daughter and is married to Owen Briscoe, who works for Charles County government.
Briscoe said she was inspired to be a businesswoman by her late mother, Donna Wallace-Hemsley.
Wallace-Hemsley ran an auto body shop in White Plains with Briscoe's stepdad for a number of years after she retired from a federal government job in Washington, D.C.
Briscoe said she watched her mother serve the community throughout her life until her mother died at age 45 in 2009.
Wallace-Hemsley was an entrepreneur and volunteered with the Charles County Children's Aide Society and Habitat for Humanity, Briscoe said.
In addition to the NAACP, another local group that Briscoe volunteers with is Phenomenal Young Women, a group of women who work with about 20 teenage girls in local middle and high schools.
In short, Briscoe said she promotes empowerment in the community.
Dyotha Sweat, the Charles' NAACP president, said Briscoe is "very, very valuable" to the organization.
"She's allowed us to keep revenue coming in so we can continue to fight the good fight. You can't do that without money," Sweat said.
She noted that Briscoe is coordinating the organization's annual Freedom Fund banquet. None was held last year due to COVID-19, but one is planned for Sept. 18 this year.
The annual event commemorates the founding of the Charles NAACP in 1941.