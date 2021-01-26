A 20-year-old Bryans Road man was charged with attempted murder following a shooting in the 5200 block of Greenville Drive on Jan. 25.
Police responded at 4:43 p.m. Monday to a report of a domestic-related assault in progress.
Kevin McClam was apprehended outside a residence. Although he broke free while being escorted to a patrol car, according to the Charles County Sheriff's Office, he was quickly apprehended.
Officers were advised that a man was outside the Greenville Drive residence shooting at people inside. Upon arrival, the first officer allegedly found McClam outside the front door pointing a gun at the house, according to a sheriff's office press release. McClam then responded to verbal commands and dropped a weapon and was detained, police said.
No one inside the home was injured, and a gun and ammunition were recovered.
In addition to attempted murder, McClam was also charged with first- and second-degree assault, escape, reckless endangerment, malicious destruction of property, possession of a firearm by a minor and three other gun-related charges.
McClam was held without bond, according to the state courts website.