A 46-year-old Bryans Road man pleaded guilty this week to vehicular manslaughter in the death of an 18-year-old woman.
On May 11, James Anthony Christian also pleaded guilty to four counts of misdemeanor assault as part of a plea agreement, according to a press release from the state's attorney's office.
Christian was scheduled to go on trial May 11, according to state's attorney's office spokeswoman Kandes Carter.
The crimes stemmed from a two-vehicle crash Oct. 14, 2018, on Route 6 west of Burch Road in Port Tobacco in which a Nissan Rogue driven by Christian impacted the left rear of a Chevy Cruze being driven by Tiauna S. Quarles while the Rogue was trying to pass. The impact resulted in both vehicles spinning in a clockwise direction.
Quarles' vehicle ended up in a private driveway after the rear axle separated from the vehicle, while Christian's came to rest in the roadway, the release states. Christian's vehicle caught fire, which was extinguished by sheriff's office deputies.
Christian's vehicle was traveling at 109 mph in a 50-mph zone, according to the release, which notes that Christian had been involved in a hit-and-run incident prior to the deadly collision.
A blood sample taken from Christian indicated that he tested positive for PCP, according to the release. When troopers made contact with the operator of the Nissan Rogue, later identified as Christian, he appeared intoxicated and confused. Troopers detected a strong odor of marijuana and observed a clear plastic bottle containing burnt tobacco cigarettes located inside the vehicle. The cigarettes appeared to be soaked in Phencyclidine (PCP).
Six people were transported to area hospitals, according to a Southern Maryland News report. The 18-year-old victim was Destanee K. Lyles of Waldorf. Two other 18-year-old females were in Quarles' vehicle, along with 38-year-old Antwan D. Lyles of Port Tobacco.
Christian was also originally charged with two other felonies, homicide by vehicle-controlled dangerous substance and homicide by vehicle-drugs, one misdemeanor count of drug possession-not marijuana, and six traffic offenses, including reckless driving.
He was arrested in June 2019 in Richmond, Va., according to Southern Maryland News. He was released on a recognizance bond on Sept. 23, 2019, according to the state courts website.
State's Attorney Anthony "Tony" Covington (D) declined to speak about details of the plea agreement, specifically what he's asking for in regard to sentencing.
Sentencing has been set for June 29.