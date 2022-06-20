Faye Ferrell-Wheeler and Debbie Mills Burch, who are seeking election as the St. Mary's County clerk of the court, faced off in a forum on Wednesday, June 15, at the Lexington Park Library.
Burch, 54, is in her first term as clerk at the Circuit Court. Wheeler, 53, ran four years ago as a Democrat and is running this time as a Republican in the July 19 primary.
Burch defeated Pete Cucinotta by 129 votes in the GOP primary in 2018 and defeated Wheeler by 10.3% in the general election.
Burch lives in Mechanicsville with her husband and has three children. Wheeler lives with her son in Clements.
Wheeler said she is running to restore integrity and teamwork to the office, noting turnover has been over 50% in the last four years. "In most cases, they did not feel valued or supported," she said of those who left.
Wheeler, who has 29 years of experience in the clerk of the court office, said she wasn't looking to leave but left in June 2021 for a supervisor position with the Calvert County Circuit Court's office when the clerk from that office recruited her.
Burch said she has worked in the courthouse since 2004. Before that, she worked for the Maryland State Police and the Department of Social Services.
She was asked if she was a supervisor prior to becoming circuit court clerk. Burch said she was a supervisor in one job over two employees with social services. Now she supervises 23, she said.
Wheeler was asked why she changed party affiliation and what party she would be if she's elected. Wheeler noted that the position is essentially nonpartisan and said she leans more toward the Republican side now, but declined to say what party she would be registered with in the future.
"It's my opinion," she said, and "not to be considered at this point."
As far as what changes she would make, Wheeler said she would implement credit card readers in the office and "bring a level of transparency and professionalism to prevent the high rate of turnover."
Burch was asked what she has done to appreciate her employees. She noted she's had food brought in for special occasions and honored employees with five-year anniversary plaques, for example.
Burch said that, during COVID-19, she was working in the office from 7 a.m. to 6 or 7 p.m. Burch also said that Wheeler came into the office to work during the pandemic.