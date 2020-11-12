One of the oldest companies in Southern Maryland is saying goodbye to its small chain of convenience stores to focus on other aspects of the business.
Burch Oil, which began opening convenience stores in the 1980s, has sold all eight of the Burchmart stores to NSP Petro Services LLC. With the sale, the Hollywood-based business aims to focus on getting back to its “roots by refocusing” efforts on “expanding our fuel oil and propane delivery service as well as the installation and service of all the home comfort systems,” according to the companies website. The sale does not include Burch Oil, Burch Propane, the four car wash locations, or the Dairy Queen in Charlotte Hall.
Samuel Burch founded Burch Oil in 1928 and the company began operations as a distributor of gasoline, kerosene and motor oil. In 1977 the Burch family began retail operations through service stations and car wash locations.
In 1986, the company created a retail division with the purpose of building a convenience store and gas station business. The retail division, which grew to include eight stores, began incorporating Subway quick-service restaurants in 1994, and five of the eight Burchmart locations have Subway franchises.
The decision to sell the stores did not come easy, Joe Burch, president of the company, shared with Southern Maryland News on Tuesday.
“It was an emotional and hard decision,” he said, as they’ve received so much support from the community over the years, but “the opportunity and timing was right for us. … We’ve been in it for a long time.”
Burch mentioned the stores are “smaller and older” than more modern stores of its kind such as Wawa and Royal Farms. The facilities currently average 3,000 square feet on sites in excess of 1.1 acres and are in Charlotte Hall, Mechanicsville, Hollywood, Hughesville, Leonardtown, Prince Frederick and Waldorf.
When asked if COVID-19 impacts on the economy played a part in the decision, Sheri Norris, vice president of the company and cousin to Joe Burch, said negotiations had begun way before the pandemic began. She mentioned as part of the negotiations, the new owners have agreed to retain the current staff without interruption. She emphasized Burchmart was a “family business” that treated its employees “like family.”
Nothing in the store is really changing besides the “signature on the paychecks,” she said, adding the stores will keep the same venders and still sell Shell gasoline. However, NSR Petrol Services has about six months to operate under the Burchmart name before switching over to a new name for the stores.
Burch said NSR “seems to be an excellent group,” which own about 40 other similar stores. “We hope the community will support them like they supported us.”
While Burch and Norris are fifth generation members of the business family, they claimed their fathers, Buddy and Sonny Burch, were the ones who worked to open the convenience stores almost four decades ago.
