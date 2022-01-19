A 24-year-old California man has been charged with first- and second-degree murder in the shooting death of a 19-year-old man on Jan. 12 in Lexington Park.
Latres Javontae Cockerham was held without bond after his arrest on Jan. 13.
According to a charging document, there were six teenagers in a car at the time of the shooting, including the driver, Joseph James Oakes, 19, who died.
Daimyn Anthony Wood, 17, had also been shot and was flown by helicopter for medical treatment, according to sheriff’s office spokesman Jason Babcock.
Another teenager complained of a bruise injury that may have come from a bullet, according to Babcock. All six teenagers were in a Nissan Rogue that Oakes was driving at the time of the shooting, a charging document states.
According to surveillance video from the Countryside neighborhood on Pegg Road, police said shots were fired from a dark Nissan Sentra toward a Nissan Rogue as both were traveling in the same direction on Pegg Road near Ronald Drive. Multiple 9-mm shell casings were found on the road.
When police arrived on scene at Pegg Road and Westbury Boulevard, Oakes was found lying next to the Rogue on a sidewalk. Oakes was not breathing and had a gunshot wound to the chest, charging papers state.
As the Rogue was traveling on Pegg Road, another vehicle approached on the right side of the Rogue and a passenger in the rear driver’s side of the second vehicle had an arm extended out of the window, according to charging documents.
Police said the Rogue accelerated and then crashed in a grassy area after navigating a small bend in the road. Several suspected bullet holes were found on the right side of the car Oakes had been driving.
An informant identified a suspect as “Tooter” and “Big Toots,” the document states.
Police were able to identify Cockerham’s movements through a GPS tracking unit he was wearing due to being on probation from a previous conviction.
The movements allegedly placed him on Pegg Road at the time of the shooting, the document states. He was allegedly driving his girlfriend’s vehicle, a 2015 Nissan Sentra.
On March 17 last year, Cockerham pleaded guilty to sale of a firearm without a license and carrying a concealed weapon, both misdemeanors, on Sept. 17, 2019. In that case, police said he sold an AR-15 rifle to a confidential informant and an undercover federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives agent.
Cockerham was sentenced to five years with three years suspended on the first conviction and three years with all time suspended on the second. He was placed on five years of supervised probation on Aug. 31 last year.
He was charged with a probation violation on Jan. 18.
In addition to the murder charges, Cockerham also faces five attempted first- and second-degree murder charges, six first- and second-degree assault charges, carrying a handgun, possession of a handgun in a vehicle, possessing a loaded handgun and use of a firearm in commission of a felony.
