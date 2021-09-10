A Chantilly, Va.-based company recently announced that it plans to open an office in St. Mary’s County.
American Systems, a government and information technology solutions provider, plans to relocate 25 employees to 23567 Oak View Drive in California by the end of September, a press release states.
The area already has an Aldi grocery store and the 12-screen RC Theatres.
American Systems, an employee-owned company, signed a lease with St. John Properties for 9,102 square feet of space within a 140-acre mixed-use business community located off Three Notch Road, according to the release.
American will be the second tenant at 23567 Oak View Drive, which is located off Oak Crest Drive. The other is an undisclosed government contractor that signed a lease in April to occupy nearly 20,000 square feet.
The site has a single-story building with 45,120 square feet of flexible space and 18-foot ceilings with a drive-in and dock loading. It is part of a five-building portfolio within Lexington Exchange that presently contains approximately 120,000 square feet of flexible space and 65,000 square feet of retail space.
“The award of several new contracts and the subsequent need to recruit additional employees has fueled the expansion of our St. Mary’s County multi-office location,” said Anthony Beamon, the company’s vice president of engineering and analytical solutions. “We determined an office consolidation would provide the highest space and business efficiencies.”
“The space within Lexington Exchange emerged as the winner of our extensive search based on its extreme building flexibility containing both office and warehouse uses,” Beamon said. “The business community is also centrally located between our customer at Patuxent River Naval Air Station and the residential areas where a majority of our employees currently live.”
Founded in 1975, American Systems has more than 1,600 employees.
According to the release, the property owner, St. John Properties, intends to build an additional 615,000 square feet of flexible space at the location.
In late 2019, St. John Properties and development partner Chaney Enterprises announced plans to develop 6.5 acres of land fronting Three Notch Road to support restaurants, a fuel/convenience store and a financial institution or urgent care facility.
“The nearby Naval Air Station Patuxent River remains a significant economic driver for St. Mary’s County, as well as the commercial and retail components of Lexington Exchange,” said Sean Doordan, executive president of leasing and acquisitions for St. John Properties. “Located just 5 miles from Pax River, this business community is an attractive option among defense contracting groups seeking immediate access to the military installation and flexible office/warehouse space.”
Founded in 1971 and headquartered in Baltimore, St. John Properties Inc. is one of the Mid-Atlantic’s largest privately held commercial real estate firms. The company has developed more than 21 million square feet serving more than 2,500 clients in Maryland, Colorado, Louisiana, Nevada, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Utah and Wisconsin.
