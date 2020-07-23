A Calvert County commissioner is crediting COVID-19 with at least one positive result.
The commissioners unanimously approved a new telework policy on July 14 that will let more county employees work remotely on a regular basis.
“The only good thing to come out of this pandemic is we were forced to telework,” Commissioner Earl F. “Buddy” Hance (R) said. “Employees are much happier, and I believe are productive.”
“This takes us into the future,” Mark Willis, county administrator, said. He added that the policy will reduce the number of trips employees make into and around the county government complex on Main Street.
The policy was presented by Megan Fleegle, deputy human resources director.
Kathleen O’Brien, acting director of technology services, who replaced longtime director Joe Klausner on June 15, spoke to the commissioners during a work session on July 14 about the strategy to support telework.
During the pandemic, O’Brien said that the technology services department deployed old laptops that were scheduled for surplus and allowed some staff to take desktop computers home, for example.
Some 300 Calvert County jobs have been identified as telework capable, O’Brien said in a board document. “At the height of the emergency period, more than 200 employees worked remotely by connecting to the network over a secure virtual private network,” she said, noting the county added 130 new VPN users. In addition, some county employees used Office 365, a Microsoft program.
“We have learned from this experience,” she said. “While [technology services] were able to support many needs, we could not address all of them. To do so will require an intentional redesign of our computer upgrade and replacement strategies.”
O’Brien said the county has standardized work spaces so an employee can use any desk space with their laptop, expanded the use of electronic signatures and accelerated the conversion from paper to digital records.
“Our efforts to support telework will be ongoing,” she said, calling it “an ambitious but achievable strategy.”
Funds from the federal {span}Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act will help offset costs to add an additional firewall and phone system upgrade, she said, noting there will be increased costs for computer replacements and ongoing maintenance and support going forward.
Klausner leaves
Joe Klausner began working as county’s director of technology services in September 2002, according to his LinkedIn online profile. Some of the department’s accomplishments during that time included{span} completion of a fiber backbone between buildings on the main courthouse campus; support of over 900 desktop and mobile data terminals; implementation of a Geographical Information System; a broadband wireless backbone that stretched the length of the county including county offices, schools, libraries and volunteer fire departments; implementation of a new public safety software system fully integrating 911, law enforcement, corrections, fire and emergency management systems; implementation of a server cloud environment; and conversion of an enterprise analog phone system to a redundant voice over IP technology, which allows a call directly from a computer, VoIP phone or other data-driven devices.
