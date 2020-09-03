Those wishing to host certain types of gatherings in Calvert County will now have to apply for a special event permit.
The county commissioners unanimously approved the fee schedule along with a policy and event manual on Aug. 25, the first of its kind for Calvert.
Shannan Nazzal, county parks and recreation director, requested the approval. On Monday, Aug. 31, she said she has been working on implementing the special event fee and policy since she began working with the county a little over three years ago.
The fee is based on the number of people who are expected to attend an event, and ranges from $50 to $1,000. There is also a $50 application fee, plus $25 each for water or electric access if needed. A special event with alcohol has an additional $100 charge.
Applications should be received at least 60 days prior to an event unless it is a “high impact” event, which must be submitted six months in advance. Late applications are assessed an additional $30 fee. High impact events are those that require a road closure or “very high attendance,” Nazzal said.
The policy and fee schedule got a negative reaction from some on a Huntingtown group’s Facebook page. Some questioned whether an event on private property would require a special event permit. Local activist Von Willey said, “This permit requirement is solely to give the sheriff’s department a legal reason to infringe upon the Constitutional First Amendment rights of the citizens of this county.”
On Tuesday, Sept. 1, Sheriff Mike Evans (R) laughed when he was told of Willey’s comment, which he called “ridiculous. That is not the intent of the permit,” he said.
Willey said the permit was “in response to groups like [PRISM] who have organized community events ... and not asked ‘permission’ from the county to do so in public places such as the Solomons boardwalk or the local high school parking lots when they aren’t in use.”
PRISM, which stands for Peaceful Resistance in Southern Maryland and says it promotes equality and justice, held a peace and protest rally Aug. 14 in the Calvert High School parking lot. The event — which totaled around 100 people — “went off pretty good,” Evans said, noting that he had “very few deputies” observing it.
“We will monitor these types of events and make sure there is not public safety risk, as we do with any large crowd,” he said.
Nazzal said the permit is only required for events that would use county permits or services for such things as recycling, trash, alcohol, tents and the sheriff’s office. She added that events on private property do not have as many requirements, such as general liability insurance, but could require a permit under certain circumstances.
Nazzal said a permit would not be required for graduations and wedding parties held on private property. “Those are not public events and those hypotheticals do not require county services (unless they are hiring off-duty deputies, erecting a large tent, or closing a road for a parade for example),” she said in an email this week. She added that there is no minimum number of people that would require a permit.
“Our goal is to make the entire process easier for event planners,” Nazzal told commissioners at last week’s meeting.
“We spoke with people who put on special events,” she said, adding that the permit process results in a “one-stop shop” for those who are going to host a special event and need information about fees, permits and services.
As an example of a special event that would require a permit, Nazzal cited the Tiki Bar’s annual opening in Solomons, which is usually held in March. She said the event typically requires the assistance of the sheriff’s office to block roads, for example.
There were lots of drafts of the policy and fee schedule, Nazzal said. Her department worked with other county departments and the sheriff’s office, state police, fire departments, businesses and the county attorney. In addition, she noted that the parks and recreation advisory board, which is made up of county residents, assisted.
Linda Jones, who was hired as the county’s new events and marketing coordinator on Jan. 13, said the new policy includes an appeal process if an application is denied. If an application is approved, a meeting is held between the applicant and representatives of any impacted departments. During the meeting, the applicant will be given a list of items needed along with associated costs.
In response to a question from Commissioner Earl F. “Buddy” Hance (R), Nazzal said that if more people than anticipated show up for an event, the permit holder would be billed for the extra cost of services.
Advisory board president Clark Jones said the board suggested some minor edits of the initial draft and questioned some approaches, but ultimately voted for the final draft 6-0.
“It gives us a coherent policy that everyone can go to and see what needs to be done and how it needs to be done,” he said.
Jones noted that with construction of Ward Farm Park underway in Dunkirk and Dominion Energy Regional Park planned for Lusby, it is good to have a special event permit implemented.
Jones said the advisory board interacted with two private organizations during the special event permit draft process, including Calvert Soccer Association. “There were no major objections to it,” he said.
Nazzal said the county will be setting up a webpage with more information about special event fees and permits.
For now, those with questions can contact Linda Jones at 410-535-1600, ext. 2223, or at Linda.Jones@calvertcountymd.gov.
