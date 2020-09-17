Calvert County will have five voting centers instead of 23 for the Nov. 3 general election.
The county’s plan was approved by the Maryland board of elections, according to a Sept. 4 release from the state agency.
The number of polling places will be greatly reduced and mail-in and early voting encouraged because of the coronavirus pandemic.
County elections department spokeswoman Kristen E. Scott said the county’s plan was approved as submitted.
Voters who want to vote in-person can choose any of five locations, she said, including the county’s four public high schools and the Community Resources Building in Prince Frederick.
People can vote early in-person at the Community Resources Building from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday, Oct. 26 through Monday, Nov. 2, including Saturday and Sunday.
Voters who want to vote absentee can drop off their ballots at those five locations as well as community centers in Chesapeake Beach and Lusby. A drop box will be available at the Community Resources Building on Oct. 1 and at the other six locations by mid-October.
“We are expecting a high number of mail-in ballots,” Scott said in an email. “So far, we have processed over 9,300 applications for mail-in ballots.” She noted that the county had 67,311 active voters as of Sept. 1.
The deadline to request a mail-in ballot is Oct. 20. The request must be received by that date. Mail-in ballots are sent with a postage paid envelope, Scott said.
During the Sept. 15 county commissioners meeting, Commissioner Earl F. “Buddy” Hance requested that elections administrator Gail L. Hatfield address the board during its next meeting on Sept. 29.
”There’s a lot of questions about that,” Commissioner Mike Hart (R) said.
Voting locations:
Community Resources Building — 30 Duke St., Prince Frederick
Calvert High School — 520 Fox Run Boulevard, Prince Frederick
Huntingtown High School — 4125 Solomons Island Road
Northern High School — 2950 Chaneyville Road, Owings
Patuxent High School — 12485 Southern Connector Boulevard, Lusby
Additional drop box locations:
Southern Community Center — 20 Appeal Lane, Lusby
Northeast Community Center — 4075 Gordon Stinnett Ave., Chesapeake Beach
