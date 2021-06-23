A new superintendent of instruction highlights a series of new administrator appointments in the Calvert public school system.
Susan Johnson has been elevated from her position as director of secondary school improvement to assistant superintendent of instruction.
The school system made the announcement in a press release made available on June 11.
Johnson previously coached and evaluated secondary school principals and their school improvement processes and instruction. As a part of her work, Johnson helped guide educators through an amended class schedule for students due to the coronavirus pandemic.
As assistant superintendent of instruction, Johnson will oversee instruction across all grades with the director of special education and the director of system and instructional performance to ensure programs meet the needs of all students.
“One of the areas we are taking a much deeper look at is whether or not our highest level kids maintained that high level of performance.” Johnson said in an interview.
She acknowledged that students of all levels would have gaps in learning heading into this school year. Johnson said it was the job of her office to quickly identify those gaps and provide acceleration programs for students that need help.
Johnson, who holds a doctorate in philosophy of leadership for changing populations from Notre Dame of Maryland University, was previously the principal of Calvert High School.
Before that, she served as principal and assistant principal at Northern Middle School, and as a special education teacher at Calvert Middle and Patuxent High schools.
Johnson was one of six individuals tapped for new positions heading into the 2021-2022 school year.
James Kurtz, the current principal of Windy Hill Middle School, has been promoted to director of student services.
Kurtz began his career as a science teacher at Benjamin Stoddert Middle School in Charles County, and moved on to La Plata High School two years later. He currently serves as the vice president for the Calvert Association of Administrators and Supervisors.
Mark Whidden is leaving his assistant principal assignment at Calvert High School to fill the principal vacancy at Windy Hill Middle School. Whidden, who also coached cross country and both indoor and outdoor track and field, started as a social studies teacher in 1997.
Rachel Lindauer, who currently serves as the dean at Calvert Country School, will stay at the institution as the school’s principal.
Lindauer began her career in Charles County as an elementary functional skills teacher, before becoming an autism resource teacher and a special education coordinator. She joined the Calvert school system as the dean at Calvert Country School in August 2007.
Hollie Ims will also receive an in-institution job change, moving from dean of Windy Hill Middle School to it’s assistant principal.
Ims began her career in Calvert in 2011 as a special education teacher at Calvert Middle School. Stints at Plum Point Elementary School and Calvert High School followed before taking the job at Windy Hill Middle.
Benjamin Goldsmith will be the new assistant principal at Calvert High School, replacing Mark Whidden. Goldsmith joins the school system after serving in St. Mary’s public schools, teaching internship at Leonardtown High School before becoming a social studies teach at Leonardtown Middle School.
School Superintendent Daniel Curry praised the new appointments.
“We appreciate so much those who are ready and willing to step up to another level of leadership and responsibility. ... We are confident all of the appointees will enhance student success in Calvert County," the superintendent said.