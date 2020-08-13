The Calvert commissioners on Tuesday, Aug. 11, unanimously approved a design contract for a new clubhouse at Chesapeake Hills Golf Course.
They also approved a preliminary business plan for the golf course that was submitted by the National Golf Foundation’s Richard Singer.
The architectural design cost is $280,825 with Whitney, Bailey, Cox & Magnani LLC of Baltimore.
Commissioner Mike Hart (R) seconded the motion of Commissioner Thomas V. “Tim” Hutchins (R), but Hart added that he wants the funding to come from the county’s general fund. County Attorney John Norris said he would discuss the matter with finance director Tim Hayden.
After the meeting, commissioners president Kelly D. McConkey (R) said, “We’ll just have to figure out which route we’re going to take. We have plenty of bonding authority.” McConkey said he wasn’t sure if the county has enough funds to pay for the clubhouse design from the general fund.
During their July 28 meeting, commissioners Earl F. “Buddy” Hance (R) and Steve Weems (R) dissented in a 3-2 vote to conduct a public hearing on Aug. 11 for the purposes of approving the golf course design with bonding authority.
Hance said he was concerned about what the state delegation would think if the commissioners voted to use bond authority for the project without consultation with the area’s delegates and senators. “Why would they trust us in the future when we make a bond request?” Hance said.
Weems said he was concerned about the impact of COVID-19 on the county’s finances.
At the July 28 meeting, county administrator Mark Willis noted that the county has $8 million in Coronavirus Aid Relief and Economic Security Act funding “in the county bank account.”
McConkey said the county was authorized $50 million in bonding authority by the legislature to build a new administration building, but didn’t do it.
“There’s projects that aren’t moving and won’t move in the current” capital improvement plan, Hutchins said.
The projected cost of the new clubhouse is $3.54 million.
The county purchased the golf course in 2008, according to board documents. Overhead water pipes at the clubhouse failed during a winter storm in January 2018, which rendered it unusable. It was demolished in May 2019. In August of that year, the commissioners agreed to conceptual floor plans and exterior renderings for a new clubhouse.
Business plan discussed
Singer said the golf course itself is in good condition and suggested adding a premium for out-of-county residents.
He also suggested having a snack bar instead of a full-service restaurant, along with marketing a banquet space.
A golf course with 26,000 rounds of golf a year would break even financially, he said, noting that Chesapeake Hills has had around 23,000 to 24,000 rounds a year recently.
He projected that the clubhouse would be up and running by January 2023.
With a clubhouse, Chesapeake Hills “becomes the premium golf facility in the area and becomes a regional draw,” he said.
“The local resident population is not going to be enough to support this,” Singer said, but he added that new revenues may not be enough to cover the cost of the clubhouse.
Noting that he previously was a beer salesman, Hart said, “I’ve served every golf course south of the beltway. I’ve never seen one successful without a clubhouse.”
Singer said the county needs to “stem the tide” of non-golfers under 40.
