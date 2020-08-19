Calvert school board changed its first day of school for students and staff during a meeting held last week.
The board approved a calendar adjustment during Thursday’s meeting to move the first day for staff up to Aug. 24 and the first day for students to Wednesday, Sept. 2, instead of Sept. 1 as originally scheduled.
“The calendar adjustments move two professional development days to the beginning of the year to give teachers additional time to prepare for online instruction,” Superintendent Daniel Curry said.
Meetings for staff are Aug. 24 to 28, which include days students would have had off for the now canceled county fair. Meetings will continue on Aug. 31 and Sept. 1. Pre-kindergarten and kindergarten conferences are Sept. 2 and 3, and schools are closed for Labor Day on Sept. 7.
Election Day, Nov. 3, will be a day of instruction now, and Nov. 11 will be a professional development day for teachers and a conference day for parents.
The last day for students is June 9, 2021, and the last day for teachers is June 10, 2021.
All two-hour delays and early dismissals are canceled through the end of January, which is the earliest that online learning would end for Calvert public students.
Rehashing reopening
The Calvert school board also spoke more about its reopening plans. Calvert students will start the school year all online and staff have the option to work from home.
A 145-page recovery plan states students have four days a week of instruction and use Wednesdays as independent learning days.
Curry said they want to bring back students with IEPs, English learners, students pursuing alternate certificates or students who are struggling with face-to-face instruction in September or October.
He also mentioned setting up internet cafes with a small number of schools inside a cafeteria or gym for those who do not have access.
“The cafe would be set up to provide social distancing between students. Facial coverings would be required,” the report stated. “Staff will be identified to supervise students in the cafe and also provide support as appropriate.”
The superintendent said the state helped identify homes without cable access and found 147 children are affected in Calvert County.
Diane Workman, assistant superintendent of instruction, said parents should supply elementary children with typical supplies like pencils and crayons.
For the first time, the school purchased English and math workbooks that students can write in “to make parents’ lives a little easier.”
Parents will be expected to pick up those books along with laptops and other items needed for the school year. She said principals are contacting the families whose students do not have a laptop.
Staff are still working on devices for pre-kindergarten to second grade students.
Curry said they did not initially plan to give devices to the younger students. But if the older students do not need a laptop, “it might free up devices for the little ones,” he said.
Reacting to racism
Before the meeting ended, school board members expressed their disappointment for the racist remarks that tagged Calvert High School’s football field last week.
Inez Clagget, the board’s vice chair, called the crime abhorrent, shameful and heartbreaking and said that it angered her to her core.
“It angers me that I live in a place where people think they’re superior because of the color of their skin,” she said, adding it is why the school system adopted an antiracism resolution.
She asked why the former students that were charged for the crime were criminally summoned instead of arrested, and why they were charged with misdemeanors instead of felonies or a hate crime. She told listeners of the virtual meeting to exercise their right to vote in the upcoming election.
Curry said at the beginning of the meeting a virtual panel discussion addressing the graffiti is being planned.
“We’re not just going to cover up a hate message with a love message and be done with it,” he said.