Dawn Balinski, 66
Lusby
Treasurer, Maryland Forestry Foundation
Chad Leo, 19
Solomons
College student and essential retail worker
1. Do you think the local school system is handling reopening plans and online learning properly during the coronavirus pandemic?
Dawn Balinski: At the end of July, in the throes of a powerful surge in coronavirus in Maryland, our Board voted to begin school in virtual mode — as did every other school district in Maryland. As conditions improved, we brought in small groups of students for specialized instruction on Sept. 21 and are now considering a plan to start PreK through 2nd grade students on a hybrid schedule beginning Oct. 26.
I empathize greatly with the hardships our parents and staff are undergoing due to school closure. Every decision we have made has been excruciatingly difficult, knowing the impact that it will have on the students and our community. The number one priority of a school system has to be to protect the students and staff within its buildings — and secondly, to provide a high quality education to all students.
As much as we want to return all students to school, we are constrained by the restriction of 15 people/room, 12 people/bus and delayed testing results that we need to quickly contain the spread of the virus. We are working closely with the Health Department to position ourselves so that we can slowly phase in more students over the next few months.
Chad Leo: I do not think the Calvert County Board of Education is adequately guiding our district through these turbulent times. In July, Ms. Balinski flip-flopped her vote on schools reopening in the middle of the board meeting. In September, she attempted to rush through a weak “plan” that she had only just received an hour before. The document lacked input from educators, parents, or students and failed to address critical concerns regarding PPE and safety precautions. My opponent’s inability to provide clear leadership throughout this pandemic has increased chaos and confusion for the thousands of constituents who are looking to her for answers. On the board, I would have called for a community town hall in order to hear the voices of the community prior to a plan being published, similar to the one SMCPS conducted.
I would only vote to support plans that included the input of frontline educators (including support staff), parents and students, of which both plans my opponent supported, lacked. Finally, I would have striven for a decision to be made earlier than the end of summer. This would have allowed families and staff adequate time to plan and decide what educational environment would work best for their children.
2. Is the school system properly addressing equity?
Balinski: Every department in our system has worked feverishly to provide a safety net for those students who may struggle the most with online learning and with being out of school. Starting in March, we set up weekly meal distribution sites around the county to ensure families get the food that they need and continued the service through the summer and into the fall. Our instructional technology employees have worked with families who do not have sufficient broadband to help them get connected and we have opened Internet Cafes to bring in those who are without.
All students third through 12th grades have been given laptops. Principals, teachers, social workers and mental health professionals are contacting families of children who are not adequately participating in online learning. As of Sept. 21, we are bringing in small groups of the neediest learners for in-person teaching. And, if conditions warrant, we hope to start bringing in pre-kindergarten through second grade students on a hybrid schedule knowing how important school is in their academic and social/emotional development.
Leo: Given the racist vandalism found at Calvert High School, it is clear that we are not doing a good enough job addressing equity and racism in our district. Whether it be through the inadequate staffing of special education services, homophobia targeted towards members of the LGBTQ community, sexism, systemic racism in school policy, or scarce funding given to classrooms, equity is a top issue in Calvert County. We should do more to address these prevalent flaws in our institution by elevating the voices of underrepresented communities and continually searching for ways to right the wrongs done by our schools. We must stand in clear opposition to racism and prejudice — I pledge to do that as an ally. I have seen these issues first hand.
Both as a former recipient of IEP services and as a brother of an African American male student, I have witnessed injustices and biases. Calvert County will not succeed unless we all succeed. We have to do better at fighting for the unheard and ensuring that every student has the opportunity to succeed regardless of socioeconomic status or learning ability.
3. Do you see drug and alcohol use among students as a pervasive problem today?
Balinski: Drug and alcohol use among teens has been an ongoing problem in the U.S. and there is widespread knowledge that alcohol consumption has increased in general across the nation, but I do not know if Calvert teens are following suit.
A concern of many mental health professionals is the impact on children of all the stresses due to COVID-19 — the forced separation from their peers and teachers, difficulty coping with new learning modes, family financial problems, fear of looming sickness, etc. But as of today, I have no data on whether these stressors have resulted in an uptick in drug or alcohol use among our students.
Leo: Yes. When I was a student, there were many times where I would walk into the bathroom and be caught in a cloud of vape on my way in. Extensive drug use is a reflection of the lack of support given to teachers when managing classroom disruptions and inadequate mental health resources offered in the buildings. This problem will not be fixed until administrators regain control of their buildings, and the system hires more mental health professionals.
The American School Counselors Association advises that there should be one counselor for every 250 students. Our elementary schools have one counselor for every 500 kids (www.schoolcounselor.org/asca/media/asca/home/Ratios18-19.pdf). We must ensure that our counselors are not overburdened with non-job-related responsibilities and are allowed the opportunity to connect with every student while also maintaining their professional privileges (planning and lunch break). Every student should have access to a school counselor, social worker, or school psychologist.
4. Why should voters choose you instead of your opponent?
Balinski: I have spent eight years on the Calvert County Board of Education, gaining valuable experience in making decisions during crisis periods — the recession of 2008 that caused financial hardship throughout our country and drastically affected school budgets, the shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School that sent shockwaves through every school district and now a global pandemic affecting every single person on the planet and shutting down life as we knew it.
To meet these challenges, my modus operandi is to conduct in-depth research on the issues, to gather as much input from stakeholders as possible and work collaboratively with other board members and the superintendent to make sound policy and budgetary decisions. As to my qualifications, I have a background in international finance and manufacturing, which gave me broad experience in managing budgets and, after coming to Calvert 26 years ago, I have been very involved in community organizations, county government commissions and local nonprofits.
I know Calvert County well and I care very deeply about our public school system. My two children are proud graduates of Patuxent High School and are doing very well in the workforce. I hope to be able to carry on this hard but gratifying work.
Leo: Our system’s rankings continue to fall, educators are frustrated by the lack of professional respect and support offered by the board of education, and threats of harm have risen in our schools. Ms. Balinski was first elected in 2010 and has had a decade to fix these problems. Instead of advocating for bold solutions, Ms. Balinski has remained silent on key issues such as school safety, teacher morale, equitable education, and racism in our schools. Instead of fighting for educators to receive their contractual step increases, my opponent signed the exceedingly lucrative contract of Superintendent Daniel Curry twice. Instead of being transparent and communicative with her constituents, Ms. Balinski has hidden and simply acts as a rubber stamp on the superintendent. I stand in complete contrast to my opponent.
I am the candidate of change, and I bring with me the relative experience and insight into our schools. As a graduate of Patuxent High School, son of two educators, and brother of two current students, I’ve witnessed the critical issues facing our system first hand. You will never wonder where I stand — I will not flip-flop my vote in the middle of a meeting. I have the courage to lead.