Calvert board of education, District 2

Antoine White, 49
Prince Frederick
Mortgage broker
Dawn Keen
Port Republic
Did not return questionnaire
1. Do you think the local school system is handling reopening plans and online learning properly during the coronavirus pandemic?
Antoine White: No one was prepared for this pandemic. I’d like to commend all of the dedicated individuals that have collaborated through such a trying ordeal. Online learning was a new challenge for all of us. Parents, students, teachers and administrators were forced to learn and teach in a new manner. My wife and I spent many hours working with our daughter to complete her assignments. Her teachers had great communication with us and we got through it together. I believe that the local school system did their best to accommodate the students. I also think that parents were able to get a chance to walk in teachers’ shoes. I would love to have my fourth grader back in school. She is 11 years younger than her brother, so almost an only child. I pray for the school board as they work towards getting our kids back to school. I know that safely re-opening our schools as soon as possible is the top priority of all. I have had the pleasure of working with several organizations, teachers, and concerned parents to get a full understanding of what that looks like. I believe with clear communication we will get back into the classroom soon. I pray for a safe return to the classroom.
2. Is the school system properly addressing equity?
White: When it comes to equity, I don’t think that everyone has a clear understanding of the meaning. There are programs being put into place to help staff and students to address this very important issue. Closing the GAP Coalition, Superintendent Daniel Curry and many staff members are collaborating to help bridge the gaps in education. I would like to see the action plan moving forward to help everyone on the same page.
3. Do you see drug and alcohol use among students as a pervasive problem today?
White: Drug and alcohol use still affects too many of our students. I met with the amazing staff of the Calvert Health Department to discuss my concerns. Prevention and awareness starting in the earlier ages may help curve some of the issues. I believe that we need to focus on mental health along with drug and alcohol abuse. I think that we need to explore the connection between the two and the reasons that cause it.
4. Why should voters choose you instead of your opponent?
White: I have been consistent with my message and platform since the beginning. Parents deserve a great school system, students deserve a safe environment to learn, and teachers, administrators, support staff, and bus drivers deserve to be valued. I’ve been endorsed by the Calvert Education Association which shows their confidence and support. I’m a volunteer with Community Mediation Center of Calvert County, which allows me to help those in conflict. Honor, integrity and disciple are a few of the characteristics that I gained while serving in the U.S. Air Force. I have continued to meet with any/every group in the county to find out what’s important to them. I look forward to serving all of our students. The resident of Calvert spoke during the 2020 primary election. I won the primary with 4,415 votes. Thank you.
Note: Dawn Keen of Port Republic, the other candidate for Calvert County Board of Education, District 2, did not return the questionnaire nor did she return numerous attempts to reach her by email.