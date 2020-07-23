Calvert opens cooling centers
Calvert County is offering two cooling centers for people to cool down and drink water.
The Harriet E. Brown Community Center in Prince Frederick and the Northeast Community Center in Chesapeake Beach will be open through Thursday, July 23, only from 8:30 a.m. to 11 p.m.
Visitors must wear face coverings and practice social distancing.
The cooling centers opened Sunday, July 19.
Courthouse enters Phase III
The Calvert County courthouse at 175 Main St. entered the third phase of reopening on Monday, July 20. It will run through Aug. 30.
For any proceeding in district or circuit court that will be held during Phase III, the court will notify all participants necessary to the proceedings.