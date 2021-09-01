Members of the Calvert County Board of License Commissioners and staff listen to the board's Aug. 26 meeting. From left are members Steve Jones, John Smack, Chair Robert Arscott, secretary Linda Tayman and board attorney Dave Weigel.
Town Center Beer & Wine of Dunkirk was given a $100 suspended fine by the Calvert County Board of License Commissioners on Aug. 26.
Stephen Caton, owner of the business, said the alcohol management training certifications of 11 of his 12 employees were expired when the business was visited by an alcohol inspector recently.
"Because of a lack of [Techniques of Alcohol Management] classes, it slipped under the radar," Caton said.
In response to a question from the board, Caton said he didn't know about the expirations until the inspector showed up. "I couldn't believe it," Caton said.
On the day of the hearing, Caton said the 11 unlicensed employees were taking a certification class at an Elks Lodge that he had rented for that purpose. TAM certification is good for three years.
Board Chair Robert Arscott recommended a warning for Caton, but board attorney Dave Weigel suggested a suspended fine.
Vice Chair John Smack said Arscott's recommendation was "very lenient," but he went along, as did board member Steve Jones.
In other business, the board approved liquor licenses for Dharmansinh Parmer of R & J Liquors in Dunkirk; Ivano Scotto DiPerta of the Dry Dock Restaurant & Pool Bar in Solomons; and for Jose Antonio Marroig and Douglas Bradford Howard of Spring Cove Marina in Solomons.
DiPerta, an Italy native, said he has restaurants in Queen Anne's and Talbot counties as well as in Baltimore city.
In regard to Spring Cove Marina, Del. Mark Fisher (R) testified on the co-owners' behalf. "They have excellent character and have invested millions in this facility," he said, adding that it shows commitment to the county.
Marriog lives in Florida and Howard lives in Calvert, the men said. Marriog said he holds a top secret clearance and works in Washington, D.C.
The board continued for 30 days a request for a liquor license for Mexico Restaurant at 9200 Bay Ave. in North Beach because the largest shareholder, Benny Ayala, owns 40% of that business and is also the largest shareholder (45%) of the Mexico Restaurant in Hungtingtown.
Alfredo Murrilla owns only 20% of the North Beach business and 22% of the Huntingtown business.
Weigel noted that, according to county rules, one person cannot be the largest shareholder for two businesses with liquor licenses in the county.
Attorney Cal Steuart asked to continue the request for 30 days.