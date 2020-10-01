Calvert school board candidates had mixed views about the school board this week voting down a plan to to return students for in-person learning.
Two board members voted in support of the plan to bring students back for hybrid learning starting Oct. 26, two other members voted against it and one member abstained from the vote. Candidates who are not on the board said they would have voted against it as well.
“I don’t know about you, but I can’t make that big of a decision within an hour like that,” Chad Leo, running for the District 1 seat, said.
Board members said they received the plan the same day they were expected to vote on it.
The 19-year-old Leo said he was disappointed with members who voted in favor of the plan, including his opponent, board member Dawn Balinski. He said she should have spent more time reviewing the plan before voting to move forward with it.
Leo said that “doesn’t show clear leadership and willingness to look harder into the facts of the plan.”
He said if he was on the board he would have pushed for a community town hall back in June to hear from educators, parents and students.
Leo said he would like to see the younger students return as well as students in career programs if it can be done safely.
Balinksi said she voted for the plan to phase students in starting Oct. 26, while keeping in mind board members could pull the plug if the restart did not go well. She added her vote came with a caveat that included a ventilation plan.
She said she felt optimistic the school system could “put all the ducks in a row.”
If the vote had passed and students with disabilities returned late October, it would have given “us an idea if we can safely bring back other grades,” she said.
Balinski said everyone is facing tough decisions and the board position is a difficult one to be in at this time.
“I think Calvert has done very well in comparison,” she said.
She encouraged everyone to continue coming up with innovative solutions like learning pods in the community and employers adjusting work schedules so parents can monitor their kids.
Balinski said the discussion on the return plan will continue at the Oct. 8 board meeting.
Antoine White, candidate for the District 2 seat, said he would love to see students back in the classroom.
“But at the same time, would not want to risk students go through any sort of danger,” he added.
Like Leo, White said he would have voted against bringing students back on the dates proposed.
“It seems like there are too many ‘what ifs,’” he said.
White said returning teachers would depend on personal preference, though it would be good for veteran teachers to collaborate with new teachers. He said his fourth-grader’s teachers are working well together.
“If they want to get back in the schools, let them go. Those who don’t want to go back, hold off,” he said.
White said his daughter misses her friends and he would love to have her back in the classroom as soon as possible, but he does not yet have a clear understanding to what that looks like.
White’s opponent, Dawn Keen, did not respond to request for comment.