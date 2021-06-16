Although most public entities and private businesses no longer require people to wear masks and venues have generally reopened, the ability of people to attend public meetings in Southern Maryland differs depending on the county and board/commission.
St. Mary's County government is more open to the public than Calvert and Charles as far as in-person meetings go.
In Calvert and Charles, two of four public bodies currently have no plans to have in-person meetings for the public. This includes the boards of county commissioners and planning commissions.
Calvert and Charles do have plans to reopen their school board meetings, however, and the two school boards have been inviting the public to register in advance in order to speak during public forum sections of meetings since earlier this spring.
According to Charles school system spokeswoman Katie O'Malley-Simpson, the school board "will follow the same safety guidelines as schools as we reopen more fully in August." This includes their Aug. 10 meeting, she said in an email. She noted that the board does not meet in July.
The Calvert school board will reopen to the public with limited seating for its July 15 meeting, according to Inez Claggett, school board president. They have also allowed public comment since March as long as people sign up in advance.
The Calvert liquor board has been meeting in-person since June last year.
The Charles County Board of License Commissioners, which issues and regulates liquor licenses, held its May meeting partially in-person and opened completely to the public on June 10.
The St. Mary's County commissioners' meetings have been open to the public since their Sept. 22 meeting last year. St. Mary's school board meetings have been open to the public since Aug. 12, the liquor board since Oct. 8 and the planning commission since Oct. 21.
The Calvert County commissioners' meetings are still not currently open to the public.
Earl F. "Buddy" Hance (R), the Calvert commissioner president, said their hands are tied because of a state judicial order regarding the old courthouse where the commissioners and planning commission meet. The planning commission relocated from the Harriet E. Brown Community Center to make room for county staff after the county's executive office building closed in preparation for it to be torn down this fall.
Charles Commissioner President Reuben B. Collins II (D) said the board has vetted the issue of in-person meetings (although it's not been an agenda item or discussed publicly). He believes they will deal with it in the fall, or sometime after Labor Day.
"We've been able to very adequately respond and address issues of our government virtually," Collins said.
In an email, Charles Health Officer Dr. Dianna Abney said it is safe for government bodies to meet in person, but added that some might continue to meet virtually. She noted that county health officers in Maryland met in-person last week in Baltimore. There was a virtual option for those who could not make it.
The Calvert and Charles planning commissions have been meeting virtually and have given no indication when in-person meetings will resume.
However in Calvert, a public meeting on a new Dunkirk master plan in few weeks will be "hybrid." The next Dunkirk meeting has not been scheduled yet, nor has a location for the in-person portion been determined.
During the planning commission's last meeting, participants were polled as to which form (virtual versus in-person) they preferred. Over 70% preferred virtual.
At the end of the meeting, Steve Jones, planning commission chairman, stated that public participation in all planning commission meetings and hearings has increased significantly via the virtual format. Jones said the commission is likely to continue the practice.