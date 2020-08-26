Calvert, Charles and St. Mary's dispatchers can now receive 911 messages via text.
The service rolled out in Calvert on Thursday, Aug. 20, after a month of testing, Stanley D. Harris, Calvert's assistant communications chief, said in an email.
"We are thrilled to launch text-to-911 service," Jackie Vaughan, Calvert's public safety director, said.
Stephen Walker, St. Mary's emergency services director, said that county's rolled out Aug. 18. He said St. Mary's was working on adding the service for two years. Walker called it an "invaluable tool we can use to provide the safest, most efficient response to emergencies."
Charles County Department of Emergency Services began accepting text to 911 on April 28, county spokeswoman Erin Pomrenke said.
"While text-to-911 does have some limitations and challenges, the ability to text 911 in an emergency when someone may be unable to place a phone call has the potential to save many lives," Harris said.
The service is available to customers of AT&T, T-Mobile and Verizon who are enrolled in text messaging through their provider. The service can also be used by people who are deaf, hard of hearing or speech impaired in situations where placing a voice call could put them in danger. Such persons may have previously used a TTY machine.
Texters are advised to put "911" into the "to" field and include their location and type of help needed in the message, including police, fire or emergency medical services. Photos and videos cannot be viewed, and one should not include additional contacts on the message.
A 911 specialist will respond once the message is received, a press release states.
Still, citizens are urged to make a voice call whenever possible.
There were many moving pieces to bring text-to-911 to Calvert County, Harris said, noting the service coincided with a major phone system upgrade. The cost of the upgrade was nearly $1 million, he said, noting it was covered by the Maryland 911 Trust Fund.
The process required the county to test with cell carriers to ensure the service was working as expected and ready to be used in a public safety environment.
The service in St. Mary's County came at a cost of $80,442, Walker said, noting the funds came from the state.
Cost of the program in Charles County was not available, although spokeswoman Erin Ponrenke said it was paid by the state's 911 Trust Fund.
Members of the public with questions about the program in Calvert County can email Stanley.Harris@calvertcountymd.gov or call 410-535-1600, ext. 2942.
For more information on the program in St. Mary's County, call 301-475-4200, ext. 2110.
For more information in Charles County, call 301-885-1342.