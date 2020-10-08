The Calvert commissioners approved up to $49 million in bonding during their Sept. 29 meeting.
The bond sale — which is scheduled to take place Oct. 27 — will include $31.6 million of bonds that will be refunded to take advantage of a lower interest rate.
In an email, Beth Richmond, the county’s deputy finance director, said the current rate of the old bonds is 3.5%. Although unsure what the new rate will be, it should be somewhere around 1.1%. This would save the county about $2 million over 19 years.
New projects announced
Some $17.36 million will be raised from bond sales to pay for the following projects over 15 and 25 years.
New 15-year bonds will go toward a new digital 800MHz emergency communication system, which represents an upgrade from an analog system, $8.6 million; Northern High School renovation, $3.6 million; a new brush truck, fire truck and ambulance for the St. Leonard Volunteer Fire Department, $1.2 million; Beach Elementary improvements, $750,000; and a new emergency vehicle for the Career Emergency Medical Service, which will be strategically placed throughout the county to provide enhanced life support alongside volunteer fire/rescue/EMS providers, $740,000.
New 25-year bonds will go toward Solomons headworks pumping station, $1 million; a new water main on Prince Frederick Boulevard; $660,000; a new wastewater pump station at Calvert Memorial Hospital, $300,000; and improvements to the Prince Frederick pump station, $200,000.
Grant funding received
The commissioners approved a $155,000 grant from federal CARES Act funding that will be used for a quarantine shelter, traveling senior care nurse and a homeless case manager for those impacted by COVID-19.
A $493,500 grant from the Federal Emergency Management Agency was approved. It will be used to purchase equipment for the Calvert County Fire Science and Emergency Medical Services High School cadet/recruit program, including full sets of turnout gear, duty uniforms and classroom materials.
