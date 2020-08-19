Calvert County commissioners last week approved a master plan for the new Dominion Energy Regional Park, which includes an update for Cove Point Park. They also voted to move forward with planning and design for a permanent Harriet E. Brown Community Center.
The master plan for the estimated $32.9 million Dominion Energy Regional Park was approved 4-1 with Earl F. “Buddy” Hance (R) dissenting.
Although he noted the plan “is just a vision to move forward,” Hance said he could not in good conscience support a plan that calls for spending so much money. “It’s just too much,” he said.
Commissioner Mike Hart (R) noted that the county has $4.1 million in seed money that was donated by Dominion Energy for the park at 10494 S. Solomons Island Road in Lusby. The site was used as a parking area for workers while the Cove Point Liquified Natural Gas Terminal was being built.
The donation is enough to provide for design and some initial construction, Shannon Nazzal, county parks and recreation director, wrote in a board document.
Amenities will include tournament-quality fields, a large recreation center, trails and paved paths, large picnic pavilions, event space and an outdoor fitness center.
Recommended upgrades to Cove Point Park include a small recreation center to replace Southern Community Center, upgraded areas for fields and courts, a trail system and an expanded waterpark, the board document states.
Community center gets nod
The commissioners unanimously agreed to proceed with the planning process for a permanent Harriet E. Brown Community Center on 27.5 acres on Fairground Road in Prince Frederick.
That land includes 22.15 acres the county purchased in 2018 for $1.83 million, which included $500,000 from a Maryland open space grant. Another 5.4 acres was provided by the county housing authority.
A temporary community center in honor of Brown at 901 Dares Beach Road was completed in 2015. Brown was a civil rights pioneer who fought for pay equality for Black teachers in Maryland in the 1930s. Her successful case against the Board of Education of Calvert County enabled all teachers and school administrators in the county to access equal salaries no matter their race, according to msa.maryland.gov.
The Harriet E. Brown Commemoration Task Force recommended $500,000 for planning and design be spent on the permanent community center in fiscal 2021. A motion by Commissioner Thomas E. “Tim” Hutchins (R) called for an undetermined adjusted amount of planning and design funds in fiscal 2022 with construction funding in fiscal 2024.
Hutchins’ motion, which passed unanimously, calls on county staff to report back to the commissioners in December. Construction costs are estimated at $7.5 million, although Nazzal noted that number will likely increase.
Community input was received and a conceptual plan was developed in 2019, but recent conversations have determined that there is a change in community service needs, Nazzal said. Hutchins’ motion asked for more public input. Staff was also directed to seek information on grants and public/private partnerships.
Indoor activities at the community center could include court sports, room for various activities, a museum and a track. Outdoor amenities could include trails, basketball, tennis and pickleball courts, picnic pavilions and a playground.
