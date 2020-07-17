An outcry on social media about what would be a new policy restricting the public from having weapons or contraband on Calvert County property, including parks, was shot down on Tuesday.
Although the policy was not finalized, the Calvert commissioners had approved some changes to the proposal during their June 23 meeting, changes that had been presented by former deputy county administrator Wilson Parran, who retired at the end of June.
By a 4-1 vote on July 14, however, the commissioners approved a motion by Commissioner Earl F. “Buddy” Hance (R) to not adopt the policy and direct staff to not work on it anymore. Commissioner Mike Hart (R) second it. Commissioner Thomas E. “Tim” Hutchins (R) cast the dissenting vote.
Although county attorney John Norris said there were misconceptions that the commissioners had already given final approval to the policy, he asked if the commissioners wanted to table or not expend resources on it. (Another local newspaper had reported on July 6 that the policy was already in effect.)
Commissioners President Kelly D. McConkey (R) made a reference to social media during the discussion. On Facebook, McConkey said of the proposal, “I personally did not realize the real affects that it poses. So I am man enough to realize that it needs to be fixed. I hope my fellow commissioners will vote to get rid of the policy all together.”
McConkey’s response followed a comment by Joey Anderson, who said, “I hate to say this guys ... but this is Calvert County. I think very highly of a few of you ... but you all just committed political suicide.”
Noting that Tuesday was the third time the commissioners had considered the policy, Hance said he’s struggled with it every time.
“The state vets people pretty thoroughly,” Hart said, referring to concealed carry permits. He said there should be no more restrictions in place than what exists on the state level. Hutchins, a former superintendent of the state police, noted that Maryland does not honor concealed carry permits from any other state.
Hart said that approving Hance’s motion “squashes a lot of problems.”
The policy would have prohibited the public from having a weapon on county property even if they have a concealed-carry permit. It also exempted county officials who were performing an official duty and law enforcement officers who were carrying a weapon while on duty.
Although the sheriff’s office had a representative on the committee of 11 that worked on the policy, Hance said he talked to Calvert Sheriff Mike Evans (R). “He believes they have all the tools they need to handle any situation,” Hance said.
“Weapons policies certainly aren’t working in cities,” Hance said, adding that he didn’t want to put citizens in a defenseless situation. “I can figure out a thousand ways to get around a weapons policy if I want to harm somebody.”
“Obviously it needs more work,” Hutchins said. “There’s no reason we couldn’t continue to work on the policy to improve it.”
Twitter: @CalebSoMdNews