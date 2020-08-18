By a 3-2 vote, with commissioners Kelly D. McConkey (R) and Thomas E. “Tim” Hutchins (R) dissenting, the Calvert County commissioners voted on Aug. 11 to issue a request for proposals regarding what to do with the old Prince Frederick armory.
Hutchins wants to preserve the circa-1954 building and made a motion to seek designation on the National Register of Historic Places or to add it to the Calvert Historical District. That motion was seconded by McConkey, but failed 2-3.
Commissioner Steve Weems (R) motioned to initiate a request for proposal process that would allow a historical district designation or demolishing the building if a developer wanted to build something else.
Weems said his motion was “open-ended” and would involve “a fluid process.” Earl F. “Buddy” Hance (R) and Mike Hart (R) supported the motion, which Hart seconded.
Although Hance, Hart and Weems would like to preserve the building, they don’t know if the county will get any proposals to do that.
“We don’t know if we’ll get any or 100” proposals, Hart said. “We don’t have the money to take on the project.”
During a presentation before the votes, Kirsti Uunila, the county’s historic preservation planner, provided several examples of armories and other historic buildings that were repurposed using historic district tax credits.
Mark Willis, county administrator, has said that $250,000 in the county’s capital improvements plan would be enough to pay for abatement of lead and asbestos in the building.
The Prince Frederick Volunteer Fire Department has been using a portion of the building and property at 175 Armory Road until its new building is finished and ready for occupancy in January.
Twitter: @CalebSoMdNews