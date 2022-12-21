Attempted murder charges have been filed against a 21-year-old Prince George’s County man for allegedly shooting and seriously wounding Calvert sheriff’s Deputy James Flynt during the evening of Dec. 17 following a high-speed vehicle chase that started in Dunkirk and ended in Huntingtown.
The pursuit began when deputies conducted a traffic stop on Route 4 near Yellow Bank Road, a sheriff’s office report stated.
“During the initial stop, the suspect vehicle fled from deputies at a high rate southbound on Route 4,” the report stated. “Preliminary investigation revealed the suspect driving the fleeing vehicle opened fire at pursuing deputies, striking one patrol vehicle. The pursuit continued to the Walnut Creek subdivision in Huntingtown, where deputies utilized a [precision immobilization technique] maneuver to terminate the pursuit.”
The driver, later identified as Brandon Alexander Turner of Greenbelt, fired additional rounds, striking Flynt, according to police.
“Deputies returned fire and the suspect fled into a nearby development,” the sheriff’s report stated.
Deputies took the vehicle’s passenger, a 21-year-old woman who lives with Turner, into custody. She had not been charged with anything related to the incident as of Wednesday.
As residents of the Walnut Creek subdivision were advised to stay in their homes while a manhunt was in progress, other deputies and emergency crews arrived at the scene to care for the the badly wounded Flynt.
Investigating officer Detective Mike Mudd wrote in charging documents that Flynt “was shot in the femoral artery and his femur is shattered.”
Deputies quickly apprehended Turner, who was also wounded. He was transported to a regional trauma center.
During Tuesday’s oath of office ceremony for Calvert sheriff’s office and correction center deputies presided over by Sheriff Ricky Cox (R), the new agency leader gave thanks to Deputy Joshua D. Newton, who rendered life-saving aid to Flynt.
The ranks of deputies then gave Newton a sustained standing ovation at Our Lady Star of the Sea Catholic Church in Solomons, where the ceremony was held.
Cox, who was 61 hours away from officially being sworn in as Mike Evan’s successor, received that evening what he described as “a call no sheriff ever wants to receive.”
During his remarks at the joint swearing-in ceremony for the sheriff and the new board of county commissioners, Cox described the horrific scene at CalvertHealth Medical Center, where Flynt was taken in order to be stabilized before being flown to a MedStar trauma center.
“The ER floor was covered in blood, and I was there watching and helping his medical team,” said Cox, a combat veteran, who added the scene was reminiscent of things he witnessed during his military career.
According to court documents, Deputy Tyler Bowen had made the initial traffic stop on Turner’s Kia in Dunkirk around 9:30 p.m. and reported he had probable cause to search the vehicle.
After he was apprehended, Turner was searched and a handgun was located.
“A search of the crime scene revealed plain view loose handgun ammunition in the driver’s seat of the 2019 Kia Rio,” the vehicle Turner and the female were traveling in, Mudd stated in court documents.
Turner was charged with attempted first- and second-degree murder, three counts of first-degree assault, second-degree assault on a police officer plus five handgun violations.
Turner is being held without bond following a review held Wednesday morning in district court.
Deputies Bowen and Anthony Aranda, who returned fire from the suspect, have been placed on administrative leave per agency policy.
Court records show Turner is also facing a felony charge of aggravated animal cruelty in Prince George’s County. According to court papers, back in late March Turner was charged by police with allegedly assaulting a dog by beating it with a pistol.
On Monday, Cox posted an update on Flynt.
“We are ecstatic to be able to say his condition has improved and currently he can be described as stable,” Cox stated. “He has been alert and able to communicate. While he still has a long road to recovery, his prognosis has greatly improved in the last 24 hours.”
“Hope he has a speedy recovery,” said Commissioner President Earl F. “Buddy” Hance (R) during remarks made at the swearing in ceremony.
“Our prayers are with him,” Commissioner Mike Hart (R) added. “It’s good to hear he is recovering and hopefully he will be back with us very soon.”
In exhorting citizens to continue to lend support to Calvert’s primary law enforcement agency, Cox added, “Our job is dangerous, it’s real and it’s needed.”
