COVID-19 recently caused the death of the eleventh person in Calvert County, according to the Calvert health department.
That person died June 30, Dr. Larry Polsky, Calvert’s health officer, said.
The number does not reflect those who used to live in the county but died in a nursing home in another county, according to Polsky.
According to the department’s website, Calvert’s death rate from the coronavirus is 4.5 times less than the state.
Since the county topped 10 deaths, Polsky’s office released demographic information about those who died.
Seven of the 11 people who died were black and four were white. In Calvert, black people make up 13% of the population but have 64% of COVID-19 deaths, according to calverthealth.org.
The COVID-19 deaths are classified by age as follows: three deaths from ages 55 to 64, three deaths from 65 to 74 and five deaths from 75-plus.
Each of these 11 had at least one underlying health condition, the website states.
Despite 31% of the population in Maryland being black, that demographic accounts for 40% of COVID-19 deaths, Polsky said.
“Although it would be unwise to draw definitive conclusions from our local sample size, national data has made it clear that greater attention is needed to chronic disease management, historic inequities and continuing social stressors that impact African Americans,” the website states.
St. Mary’s County’s COVID-19-related deaths show that as of July 13, 21 of 51, or 41.1%, were black people and 30, or 58.8%, were white people. Of those deaths, 37, or 72.5%, were male.
Those age 70 and above account for 49 of the 51 deaths, according to the St. Mary’s County Health Department’s website.
According to the state website, Charles County had 88 COVID-19-related deaths as of July 13 plus two probable deaths caused by the disease. Of those, 54.4% were females and 47.8% were black people. About 44.5% of the deaths were caucasian, with the remainder from other races or ethnicities that were suppressed due to confidentiality. Age ranges are as follows: 22 deaths were from ages 40 to 69 years, 40 deaths were from 70 to 79 years and 28 deaths were from 80-plus years.
According to Johns Hopkins University, as of July 13, the U.S. had a mortality rate for COVID-19 of 4.1%. The United Kingdom had the highest rate at 15.4%, with Mexico second at 11.7%.
