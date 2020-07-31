Calvert County’s new planning administrator introduced himself during the planning commission’s July 15 meeting.
Paul Conover replaces 23-year county employee Carolyn Sunderland, who became deputy director of planning on April 13. Principal planner Rachel O’Shea filled in as interim planning administrator for three months before moving into a new job as zoning planner. Conover’s first day was July 13 at an annual salary of $76,804.
Conover said he was born in King of Prussia, Pa., northwest of Philadelphia, and attended the University of Pittsburgh for his bachelor’s degree and Arizona State University for his master’s.
Conover’s work history includes time as a park ranger supervisor and assistant park manager at South Mountain Park Preserve in Phoenix. He also worked in that city’s international relations and protocol office and with its community and economic development department.
After that, he worked in Pennington County, S.D., where he started in 2012 as assistant director of planning and zoning. After nine months, Conover became director of that department, he said.
During his time in South Dakota, Conover said the planning and zoning department rewrote the comprehensive plan and adopted a mining and alternative energy ordinance and a vacation home rental ordinance.
More lots near Sixes Road OK’d
On July 15, the planning commission unanimously approved final plat certification for the Oakland Hall subdivision’s Phase 4B, lots 222 through 240 and recreation area D.
The subdivision is located east of Sixes Road on St. Paul’s Court, south of Solomons Island Road.
Self storage approved
The commission also approved a site plan for Beach Self Storage South at 2155 S. Solomons Island Road. The project is a redevelopment of the Hance Shop, a planning document states.
The plan includes five storage buildings and an office totaling 52,365 square feet. About half of the 6-acre site will be included in the project. A flex space business will remain on the other half of the property, which is located southeast of Sixes Road.
Environmental planner Chris Finamore said one of the conditions of approval is providing a 35-foot-wide trail on the right-of-way for the historic Baltimore and Drum Point Railroad that never came to fruition. Thirty-four miles of the alignment — which was slated to run from Baltimore to Drum Point — is in Calvert County.
Shrubs, not trees
The planning commission agreed to allow residents of Southgate subdivision in Prince Frederick to plant shrubs instead of trees in the the building setback area.
The 55-plus subdivision, which is located off Main Street on Hawk Hill Drive, was approved in October 2003.
A letter from the Southgate Homeowners Association said that each lot in the 26-lot subdivision has a wastewater conveyance grinder pump in the front yard and every other lot has a 16-foot street light. “Additionally, with only one window in the front of each home, a tree would block our access to sunlight,” the letter states.
Planning and Zoning Director Mary Beth Cook said she has a term, “wiggle and scooch,” that would apply here. “I’m more than happy to work with everyone out there,” she said.
