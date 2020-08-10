Images of Calvert High School’s football field with racist remarks circled the web over the weekend.
The phrase “n----rs sucks” was written in the grass as well as “f--k Sneade" and "f--k n----rs.”
“What you saw a picture of on the field was just part of some vandalism that happened that night,” Superintendent Daniel Curry told Southern Maryland News. He added there is a criminal investigation. “We’re saddened that this has happened. We’re angry that anyone would leave messages like that on school grounds.”
He said later he would not speculate why those words were spray painted.
"Though it does give maybe a clue to some speculation," the superintendent said.
A press release from the Calvert school system states the field was discovered by individuals exercising on the field on Sunday, Aug. 9. An outdoor classroom was broken into and damaged as well, and other areas of the school grounds were vandalized.
Law enforcement officers suspect the vandalism happened Saturday night.
Calvert County’s sheriff office tweeted Monday morning that it is aware of the graffiti vandalism on the field “and is investigating all avenues of this crime. Anyone with information about this incident, is asked to please contact Detective D. Naughton at Dean.Naughton@calvertcountymd.gov.”
Curry said they promote an anti-racism environment and denounce all hate and discrimination. He hopes the investigation is successful and the culprit is punished.
Thomas V. Mike Miller Jr. (D-Calvert, Charles, Prince George’s) released a statement on Monday condemning the graffiti.
“The actions of the perpetrators do not represent our community and I wholeheartedly condemn this heinous act, and call on all elected officials and community leaders to join together in this condemnation,” the release stated.
He said state and local law enforcement should use every resource available to bring those responsible to justice.
“Racism has no place in our community and we must continue to fight to ensure that it is never accepted,” he said.
The superintendent said this isn’t the first time this kind of vandalism has occurred at Calvert High School. The fields are accessible from the woods. He said images of swastikas were once placed near the same area.
Calvert’s school board recently introduced an antiracist resolution and asked school staff to develop a policy. Curry said conversations on equity have been ongoing for the past couple years. They have the program Speak Up, which encourages students and staff to not call out intolerance, name calling and hate speech.
Calvert High School's Twitter account tweeted a photo Monday afternoon of the field with white, blue and yellow clothing that spelled "no hate here."