Calvert County has a new director of technology services.
Amy Thode Lawson, a Yuma, Ariz., native, replaced longtime director Joe Klausner, who left the position in June after working with the county since 2002.
Lawson, 51, has experience with several federal agencies, including the Technology Transformation Service, which is a part of the General Services Administration. She has also worked for the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and U.S. Department of Homeland Security.
“Amy’s diverse background, with a number of key leadership positions, makes her an outstanding fit for this role,” Commissioners President Kelly D. McConkey (R) said. “We are pleased to have her level of expertise contributing to decisions that will benefit our community.”
Lawson's first day was Aug. 24. She was one of 17 applicants for the position and one of seven who were interviewed, according to county spokeswoman Sarah Ehman. Lawson's starting salary is $150,000.
While at the Technology Transformation Service, Lawson worked on FedRAMP, the government’s cybersecurity framework for cloud platforms, a press release states.
At the SEC, she oversaw the modernization of that agency's multi-million-dollar primary technology system. While working for U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services, Lawson was instrumental in the creation and scalability of E-Verify, the system used by employers to verify that their employees are authorized to work in the country.
Prior to her federal service, Lawson led critical technology engagements for Sprint, the American Association for the Advancement of Science and was the global lead for DuPont’s public facing websites, the release states.
Lawson began her career as an officer in the U.S. Air Force and was one of the first women to serve in Air Force Special Operations. According to her LinkedIn profile, Lawson served eight years and two months and left with the rank of captain.
She has degrees from Northern Arizona University and George Washington University School of Business.