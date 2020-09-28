Members of the public are invited to apply for an upcoming open seat on the Calvert Library Board of Trustees.
Board President Carolyn McHugh's term is up at the end of December.
Board members' terms are good for five years and involve attending a monthly meeting at 4 p.m. on the third Tuesday, a press release states. Meetings are currently being held virtually on Zoom, but are normally held at one of four library locations in Calvert.
The deadline to submit an application is Oct. 7. After that, the board will nominate someone for appointment by the county commissioners.
Board members can serve two full terms. McHugh was originally appointed to fill a vacant seat, but her current term began Dec. 31, 2015.
In a phone message, McHugh said she has already reapplied for the position, but others are welcome to do so.
Library spokeswoman Robyn Truslow noted that each term is separate and requires an application. The members serve as volunteers without a stipend.
Other current board members include: Catherine Grasso, Kip At Lee, Delores Brown, Ron Crupi, Martha Grahame and Jeffrey Lewis.