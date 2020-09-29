Calvert County residents who do not have internet service at their homes can check out a hotspot with unlimited data from the library for two weeks.
Calvert Library rolled out a program Sept. 18 featuring 55 Mobile Beacon hotspots, library spokeswoman Robyn Truslow said.
The hot spots were funded through $8,225 in grant funding, which paid for the devices and one year of internet service. The Governor’s Office of Rural Broadband provided the Emergency Broadband Education Assistance Grant.
The hot spots, which provide unlimited data on the Sprint network, are available at any of the four Calvert library branches, a press release states.
Each device can be kept for 14 days, and while there are no late fees, the data will be turned off after that time to encourage return for the next customer to use it. Customers can place a hotspot on hold and when it becomes available, they will be contacted to check it out.
“We have all come to appreciate the critical need for access to the internet," said Carrie Willson, the library's executive director. "We are so happy to have been able to use grant funding and our status as a public library to leverage a discount for additional devices to meet the internet needs of our customers. It won’t solve the connectivity issue in Calvert, but it will help many to have better access.”
Thanks to a previous grant from the Maryland State Library and the Library Services and Technology Act through the Institute of Museum and Library Services, the library has been circulating Kajeet Verizon hotspots for over two years. These provide up to 300 megabytes of data per day. This is sufficient for email and some web browsing, but it probably won’t get one through a few online video interviews or allow one to watch things like training videos, the release states.
In addition to the Mobile Beacon and Kajeet hot spots, internet access is available from library parking lots 24 hours a day and from library computers when the libraries are open.