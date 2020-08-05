The Calvert commissioners last week voted 3-2 to proceed with a public hearing regarding bonding for the architectural design for a new clubhouse at Chesapeake Hills Golf Course.
The county purchased the golf course in 2008, according to board documents. In May 2019, the commissioners directed staff to demolish the clubhouse and look at replacement options. In August of that year, the commissioners agreed to conceptual floor plans and exterior renderings for a new clubhouse.
Although commissioners Earl F. "Buddy" Hance (R) and Steve Weems (R) dissented in the vote last week, Commissioner Thomas E. "Tim" Hutchins (R) said, "We've got to get to the design award." He noted "the design contract has been pending."
Hance said he was concerned about what the state delegation would think if the commissioners voted to use bond authority for the project without consultation with the area's delegates and senators. "Why would they trust us in the future when we make a bond request?" Hance said.
Weems said he was concerned about the impact of COVID-19 on the county's finances. County Administrator Mark Willis noted that the county has $8 million in Coronavirus Aid Relief and Economic Security Act funding "in the county bank account."
Commissioners President Kelly D. McConkey (R) said the county was authorized $50 million in bonding authority by the legislature to build a new administration building, but didn't do it.
"There's projects that aren't moving and won't move in the current" capital improvement plan, Hutchins said.
The projected cost of the new clubhouse is $3.54 million. The architectural design would be $280,825 with the recommended company Whitney, Bailey, Cox & Magnani LLC of Baltimore, according to a board document. Willis said a public hearing is required due to the cost being more than $150,000.
According to board documents, the new clubhouse would make one of the few remaining local golf courses a more desirable location and increase golf course revenues.
The public hearing could be held Aug. 11 during the commissioners' next meeting.