A new Calvert County administration building is slated for construction to help consolidate government employees.
The Calvert commissioners voted unanimously on July 14 to proceed with the new building, which would be built next to the current administration building at 150 Main St. in the courthouse plaza. The county’s new public works director, Kerry Dull, received direction from the commissioners during last week’s work session.
Dull called constructing a new county administration building “a good move to consolidate” county employees. “It gives us a good platform for the next 30 to 50 years,” he said, adding that such a building could be complete within four or five years. He estimated that the building would be 30,000 to 36,000 square feet.
Dull described the current phase as “concept development,” which would be followed by design and construction.
Consolidating county employees into one building — in conjunction with an expanded telework policy that was also approved on July 14 — could save the county money, he said.
Two buildings that the county currently leases that could be affected by the consolidation, Dull said, are the Albright Building at 205 Main St., which is used by the parks and recreation, economic development and communications departments, and 131 Main St., which is used by the finance department.
At the commissioners’ June 23 meeting, Dull made a presentation about a long-range facilities strategy. Board documents from that meeting show tentative plans to buy properties at 184 and 190 Main St. across from the courthouse where the commissioners currently meet on the second floor.
After last week’s meeting, Dull said the county is currently doing an environmental analysis of the above two properties, which are occupied by G.H. Clark Construction Co. but owned by Laveille Properties LLC of Rehoboth Beach, Del. Those properties have assessed values of $413,267 and $298,500, respectively. The Waters Building at 184 Main St. has 2,774 square feet. No building is listed on the adjacent property, which apparently consists of a parking lot.
In addition, plans call for building a parking structure on the courthouse plaza, renovating or demolishing the current county administration building and renovating the courthouse so the latter can be used exclusively by district and circuit courts.
On June 23, county administrator Mark Willis said that the current 35,250-square-foot county administration building, which was built in 1974, has some issues. “It is simply an old building with very leaky windows and poor cooling and heating conditions throughout the building,” he said later in an email.
In addition, Dull mentioned renovating the courthouse plaza courtyard to attract visitors on weekends, not just during the week. He said county’s economic development department has some ideas about how local businesses could use it.
Twitter: @CalebSoMdNews