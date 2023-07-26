Public Works representatives speak at BOCC meeting

Department of Public Works Deputy Director James Ritter, left, NewGen Consultant Mike Maker and Public Works Director John Cosgrove present changes to the billing structure of water and sewer bills at a Calvert County commissioners' meeting on July 25. The proposed change comes after the results of a two-year audit caused some residents to receive unexpectedly high water bills in December 2022.

 Screenshot by Cecelia Shilling

A new water and sewer fee schedule could be coming to Calvert residents.

John Cosgrove, director of public works, and Mike Maker, a consultant from NewGen Strategies and Solutions, recommended a tiered pricing system for future water and sewer costs at a July 25 meeting of the Calvert County commissioners.


  