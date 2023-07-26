Department of Public Works Deputy Director James Ritter, left, NewGen Consultant Mike Maker and Public Works Director John Cosgrove present changes to the billing structure of water and sewer bills at a Calvert County commissioners' meeting on July 25. The proposed change comes after the results of a two-year audit caused some residents to receive unexpectedly high water bills in December 2022.
A new water and sewer fee schedule could be coming to Calvert residents.
John Cosgrove, director of public works, and Mike Maker, a consultant from NewGen Strategies and Solutions, recommended a tiered pricing system for future water and sewer costs at a July 25 meeting of the Calvert County commissioners.
“The objective was to ensure rates are stable through sound financial management and system maintenance,” Maker said when presenting the findings of a water and sewer rate study. “We do that by reviewing the funds to maintain financial stability and then preparing a long-term financial plan.”
Factors that affect water and sewer charges are things like operating and maintenance expense changes, debt service and capital improvement plans, he said.
Under the current rate structure, customers pay a quarterly base and variable rate per equivalent dwelling unit, or EDU, Maker said. Typical resident customers usually pay $59.34 for water costs and $119.03 for sewer costs. Variable rate costs for water are $2.92 per 1,000 gallons and $6.32 per 1,000 gallons for sewer costs.
“So we looked at an alternative, where we still have that quarterly base rate, and then we looked at an inclining block rate structure for the variable rates,” Maker said.
Under the new pricing system, gallons of water will be priced differently depending on how much has already been used by the customer.
“So if you use zero to 3,300 gallons, you pay one rate per thousand gallons,” he continued. “Then once you pass that 3,300, anything from 3,301 to 12,000, you pay at a different tier and they get increasingly higher.”
Under the tiered structure proposed for 2024, variable rates for water will be lower than the current variable rates for tiers one and two, and the variable rate for sewer charges in tier one will be lower than the current rate. About 70% of customers will be covered in the first three tiers, according to Cosgrove.
“Tier four would be the highest,” Maker said. “That’s really excessive use at that point. It’s really the more you use, the more it costs, the more you pay.”
The new tiered structure will allow customers who use less than 12,000 gallons per quarter to pay less than they would with the current rate design.
“The idea of the tiered billing structure is to get users to conserve water over time,” Cosgrove said.
The representatives from public works recommended that the tiered billing structure be considered for adoption. Cosgrove also recommended allowing the director of public works the ability to increase rates by up to 5% each year before seeking the commissioners’ approval and to conduct annual commercial customer audits.
This recommendation comes after recent controversy with increased water and sewer charges for some county residents.
In December 2022, some residential and commercial customers were given very high water bills after a two-year water and sewer audit found that they were using more than their current allocation.
By late January 2023, a statement from the county announced that a new tiered billing system will be put in place in 2024 to adjust prices based on water usage and will inform customers of their consumption and charges in a simpler monthly statement.
The next steps for implementing the tiered billing process are to have a public hearing with the commissioners and public works representatives to allow customers to ask questions and raise concerns before adopting the changes, Cosgrove said.