Plane crash injures Calvert man

Kayakers rescue the pilot of a plane that crashed Monday morning on Beards Creek in Anne Arundel County. The pilot, a 71-year-old Calvert County man, was hospitalized after being rescued.

 ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY FIRE DEPARTMENT PHOTO

It was kayaks to the rescue Monday morning after a Calvert County man’s Piper Cherokee single-engine plane took off from Lee Airport in Edgewater, sputtered and crashed into nearby Beards Creek.

According to the Maryland State Police, troopers from Glen Burnie and Annapolis were dispatched to the scene around 10:30 a.m.


