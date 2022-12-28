It was kayaks to the rescue Monday morning after a Calvert County man’s Piper Cherokee single-engine plane took off from Lee Airport in Edgewater, sputtered and crashed into nearby Beards Creek.
According to the Maryland State Police, troopers from Glen Burnie and Annapolis were dispatched to the scene around 10:30 a.m.
“The preliminary investigation indicates that moments after the pilot took off from Lee Airport, the engine of his plane began sputtering,” according to a press release from the state police. “Witnesses told police they heard the sputter and shortly thereafter, they heard the plane crash into Beards Creek. Two nearby civilians and an off-duty police officer from the Anne Arundel County Police Department who heard the call, used three kayaks to skim across the iced creek to provide assistance to the pilot. While the plane was sinking, the pilot exited his plane and stood on the wing. Once the kayakers were close enough, the pilot was able to hang on to one of them to stay afloat.”
A Maryland Natural Resources Police boat also arrived at the scene and an officer cut through the ice and pulled the pilot safely into the boat, police said.
The pilot, identified as Steve Couchman, 71, of Prince Frederick, was taken to Anne Arundel Medical Center for treatment of the injuries he sustained in the crash. There were no other injuries reported.
Other agencies responding to the incident included the Anne Arundel County Police Department and the Anne Arundel County Fire Department.