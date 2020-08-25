A request to increase the requirements for transferable development rights, known as TDRs, in the town centers of Prince Frederick, Lusby and Solomons was under consideration by the Calvert Planning Commission recently.
Planning staff proposed to increase TDR requirements in those town centers, but the Planning Commission effectively took no action on the request during its Aug. 19 meeting.
Transferable development rights seek to use zoning to conserve open land, such as farms, by redirecting development that could otherwise occur to an area suitable for denser development, such as a town center.
A motion to send the proposal out for county and state agency review failed, with one planning commissioner voting in favor and four against. Commissioner Lisa Williams recused herself, even though she said counsel told her it wasn't necessary. (Her father Anthony Williams is a developer in the area.)
"Why not take a hard look at the total TDR program rather than nibbling at it along the edge like this?" Richard Holler, planning commissioner, asked.
In response, Planning and Zoning Director Mary Beth Cook said the commissioners "had the same concerns" about the proposal. The commissioners discussed the issue at their Aug. 11 meeting.
On Thursday, Aug. 20, Calvert County Commissioner Earl F. "Buddy" Hance (R) said the program — which pays farmers to conserve land and keep it undeveloped — was created in the 1980s.
"When we were going through significant growth, no one complained" about the program, he said, noting a previous board of commissioners several years ago voted to relax the requirements for TDRs in town centers in an effort to add density in the town centers instead of outside them.
"When the previous board reduced it to one, it went too far," Hance said. He was referring to the county requiring that only one TDR be purchased for two- and three-bedroom multifamily dwellings. A planning document proposed to increase them to two and three TDRs, respectively, as a matter of equity.
On Aug. 24, Commissioners President Kelly D. McConkey (R) said he thought it would be bad timing to make the TDR requirements stricter during COVID-19 and while the Prince Frederick town center master plan is being updated. McConkey said it would cost more money to develop residential in the three town centers if developers have to pay for more TDRs.
In two other items, the commission voted to request county and state agency comment about reducing the allowed number of residential units from 24 to 14 in Prince Frederick Town Center's New Town District and allowing assisted living facilities in the Prince Frederick Town Center's Employment Center District.