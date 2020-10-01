The Calvert County commissioners voted 4-1 on Tuesday to squash two staff proposals, including one that would have asked the state legislature for authority to charge a fee to drop off trash at county convenience centers.
That legislative proposal — which was one of five presented by county attorney John Norris on behalf of various county departments — was proposed by the department of public works’ solid waste division in order to try to increase recycling, a board document states.
The proposal sought the ability to impose a PAYT, or pay as you throw, disposal process at the county convenience centers. A board document said it would help achieve the county’s goal of a 30% recycling rate by the end of 2028.
The proposal also would require those who want to dispose of trash at convenience centers to purchase a tag good for 32 gallons of trash and purchase a specialized bag.
Even though Norris said he wasn’t seeking a decision on each of the five proposals on Tuesday, Commissioner Mike Hart (R) was having none of it.
“I don’t want to see this [come] back,” Hart said. “I don’t want to answer questions on this one day after day [from constituents]. I want this one squashed.”
Hart’s motion to nix the proposal, which was seconded by Commissioner Earl F. “Buddy” Hance (R), was approved 4-1 with Commissioner Thomas E. “Tim” Hutchins (R) dissenting.
Another proposal that went down 4-1 with Hutchins dissenting would request that the state legislature allow Calvert to have ultimate authority over fire, rescue and emergency medical services in the county. According to a board document, there are nine such companies in the county.
The document notes that other counties that have transitioned from 100% volunteer service to a combination of career and volunteer service have shown the need for local elected officials to have authority in order to ensure the services are uninterrupted, coordinated throughout the county and at levels that meet demand.
Hutchins said the proposal from Public Safety Director Jacky Vaughan “is about coordination of resources.”
“I do not want any control over volunteers or emergency services,” Hart said.
Although he voted to defeat the proposal, Commissioner Steve Weems (R) said he wants staff to continue discussions about it with the community.
Norris said he plans to bring the other three proposals back to the commissioners for an up-or-down vote during their next meeting on Oct. 20. If approved, they would be forwarded to the county’s state legislators for their consideration in the next Maryland General Assembly.
These include one that would expand the definition of a marina to include a public dock and pump station. This would allow abandoned boats at those locations to be removed within 48 hours.
According to a board document, “Boaters have abandoned their vessels at the pier of the Solomons Comfort Station.
It generally takes 90 days before an abandoned boat can be removed from the public dock at the Solomons Comfort Station and pump-out.”
Another proposal would give the county the authority to enter into leases of up to 20 years with copartners on 15 cell towers. The current law allows leases of up to 5 years.
The final proposal is requesting bonding authority for fiscal 2022 projects. On Wednesday, county finance director Tim Hayden said staff are still working on funding requests for the 2022 Capital Improvement Plan.
