Over the objection of one member, the Calvert board of education approved an anti-racism policy on Dec. 10.
During the virtual meeting, school board member Pat Nutter objected to the inclusion of the term "white privilege" in the document.
Superintendent Daniel D. Curry told Nutter that the board requested the development of a policy earlier this year [April] before Nutter was appointed Sept. 15 to replace the late Bill Phalen. The request was prior to an incident at Calvert High School where racist words were spray painted on the football field in early August.
Sandy Walker, the school system's supervisor of equity and school improvement, presented the proposed policy with some wording modifications following his original proposal on Sept. 10.
Before Nutter made his comments, outgoing board member Tracy H. McGuire said, "People are upset about the term 'white privilege.'" She suggested that "white burden" is more appropriate than "white privilege," but said "to be white in America is a privilege." McGuire added that she was eager to approve the policy in her last board meeting after serving for 12 years.
Nutter prefaced his remarks by asking if the school system has policies against various forms of discrimination, including religious and LGBT. When told that it does, he said, referring to the new anti-racism policy, "Then why would you segment it out like that?"
Curry said that there were so many comments from the community about the proposal that he called it "almost like a court brief ... a long list."
Board member Dawn Balinski said that 176 people had written to support the policy and 66 opposed it. She noted that "many people object to the term 'white privilege' and think it's racist."
"Historically, white folks discriminated. I don't believe the term is racist," Balinski said.
The purpose of the policy, in part, is "to acknowledge that personal and institutional racism have historically existed and continue to exist in our schools" and "to acknowledge and understand the concept of white privilege and its impact in achieving equity."
Board member Pam Cousins said "racism is woven into the fabric of our everyday experiences, and it is perpetuated knowingly and unknowingly."
Cousins said that, over the past six years, she's heard countless stories about elementary and middle school students being told the Holocaust was fake, had swastikas sent to them over social media and had "KKK" yelled in their face. Cousins recalled one girl being told "she looked like a burnt chicken nugget."
Cousins also noted the disproportionality of Black boys in the school system's gifted and talented program.
"When is there forgiveness?" Nutter asked. "I've listened to all that stuff. When does it come to an end?"
Nutter noted that his great-granddaughter is biracial "but looks more white."
"This is not about you," Cousins said.
"Yes it is about me," Nutter replied. "If it's not about me, why would you put 'white' [in the policy]? Obviously I can see what's coming. I just have a real disagreement with this."
"Black people don't walk around looking to make a race fight," Cousins said.
"Why would you even say that to me?" Nutter replied.
"It's about stopping the system that allows it to breathe," Cousins said, referring to racism. "No one's intending to tell white students that they have white privilege."
Cousins said that Black students have had their hair, clothes and skin color talked about. "It's a problem. We have to acknowledge it," she said. "It's not an indoctrination. It has nothing to do with that."
"White privilege is a descriptor of what happened in history," Balinski said.
"At some point, history changes," Nutter replied, adding that he would "be called a racist all over the place."
"Well, that makes two of us," Cousins replied.
"All week long I have been called a racist all over the place," Claggett said. "We're going to be called racists and reverse racists."
During the virtual meeting, Nutter said he was told that he used a "bad word" for saying "oriental." He asked Walker if it was unacceptable. "I haven't used that word in a long time," Walker said, but noted he didn't have his list with him.
"What it comes down to," Walker said, "is listening to those who don't look like us and take myself out of it ... that's a starting point."
The policy defines institutional racism as "racism within institutions and organizations, such as school, health care and judicial systems, that adopt and maintain policies, practices and procedures that often unintentionally produce inequitable outcomes for people of color and advantages for white people."
The policy defines "white privilege" as a "web of institutional and cultural treatment that affords white people greater access of to power and resources than people of color in the same situation."
It also states that the Calvert board of education "believes that combating the personal and institutional racism that continues to exist in our schools is a legal and moral obligation."
The document aims "to eliminate all forms of systemic racism from CCPS by using proactive and responsive actions; to establish and sustain a school community that shares the collective responsibility to address, eliminate and prevent any actions that perpetuate racism; to eliminate the predictive value of social or cultural factors, including, but not limited to, race and class on student success; to remove the institutional barriers that create inequitable representations of students who receive gifted and special education services, participate in advanced classes, and exhibit high academic performance and achievement; to eliminate the disproportionality of discipline and suspension rates between racial groups; to remove the institutional barriers in hiring and retention that create inequitable representation of staff; to provide to all of CCPS staff continued training on equity, and the impact of bias, culture and how to deal with conflict."
It directs the superintendent to "develop administrative procedures to implement this policy in accordance with all local policies and local, state and federal laws and regulations and to communicate this policy and accompanying procedures to all CCPS staff."