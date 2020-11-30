The design and development phase for a new Beach Elementary School in Chesapeake Beach was approved by the Calvert school board on Nov. 19.
The first phase of the three-year project will leave the existing school building intact, but it will be demolished during the second phase to make room for parking, outdoor learning and green spaces, play fields and tennis courts.
"This design is beautiful," board member Pat Nutter said.
The new three-story building will feature themed levels. These include art associated with the following: bay for administration, wetlands for prekindergarten to first grade, land for second and third grades, and sky for fourth and fifth grades. The sky level will have views of the Chesapeake Bay.
"I like the theming. It's really unique and interesting," said student board member Abby Setzfand, a senior at Northern High School.
Ran Ilkovitch, president of SEI Architects of Rockville, said he's very excited to be working on the project. He noted that it is in line to be silver LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) certified by the U.S. Green Building Council. The project may qualify for gold certification, but that may involve additional costs that can be significant.
Ilkovitch noted that the heating and ventilation systems will be separate, and there will be a two-stage filtration system. The building will be "state-of-the-art in regard to ventilation," he said.
In addition, an isolation room will be built at the front of the nurse's suite. "It's like a vacuum," he said of the ventilation in the isolation room, noting that the air will be sucked out so that those outside the room will not affected.
The gymnasium and cafeteria wing of the 69,073-square-foot building will include a flexible space.
Currently, there are 60 parking spaces, but a total of 90 are planned for the 578-student building. A bus loop will be accessible off Old Bayside Road and the main entrance will be off Bayside Road.
"We're planning two trailheads to get down to [Fishing Creek]," Ilkovitch said.
The project budget is $28.75 million. Construction is scheduled to begin next summer and be complete by Aug. 1, 2023.
The project has the blessing of both the Chesapeake Beach Planning and Zoning Commission as well as the town’s board of appeals. The latter panel granted a special exception and two variances for the project that will allow the municipality’s 35-foot height limit to be exceeded and the critical area to be disturbed. During its November meeting, the planning and zoning commission approved the preliminary site plan.
“It’s a rather exciting plan,” Larry Brown, the planning and zoning board’s chair, said.
"Thank you for something hopeful and beautiful when there isn't a lot of hope and beauty right now," school board member Tracy H. McGuire said. "This is gorgeous."