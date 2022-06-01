In a show of support for LGBTQ students, staff and families, the Calvert County school board passed a resolution last week that states it “affirms, supports and values the gender identities and gender expressions” and “will continue to further efforts in our schools to create a welcoming, safe and inclusive learning environment.”
The measure was approved 4-0-1 on May 26, with board member Pat Nutter opting to abstain. Nutter, who stated he had decades of experience as a judo instructor for both males and females, took issue with portions of the resolution which affirm support for the Maryland Public Secondary Schools Athletic Association’s stance that would prohibit the denial of a student “the opportunity to participate on a sports team consistent with their gender identity.”
Several Calvert residents who spoke during the work session’s open forum also expressed opposition to the competitive athletics component of the resolution.
“You have ultimately opened the door to future inequalities,” said Huntingtown resident Brandon Temple, adding, “MPSSA regulations are not laws.”
Board President Pamela Cousins noted that to date there has been “no discussion, no requests we are aware of” from transgender students in Calvert who want to play on sports teams of their identity.
Cousins stated the MPSSA guidelines have been in effect since 2016.
The MPSSA “guiding principles” posted on its website state, “The integrity of women’s sports should be preserved. Policies governing sports should be based on sound medical knowledge and scientific validity. Policies governing the participation in sports should be fair in light of the tremendous variation among individuals in strength, size, musculature and ability.”
The MPSSA guidelines also state, “Once the student has been granted eligibility to participate in the sport consistent with his/her gender identity, the eligibility is granted for the duration of the student’s participation and does not need to be renewed every sports season or school year.”
“This is law,” said board member Dawn Balinski, who added that any requests would be considered on “a case-by-case basis by a committee.”
“We’re just bringing to light something that’s already there,” said Antoine White, another school board member.
At least two public speakers weighed in with opinions with what they affirmed were biblically based. Another speaker used the quotes of a Maryland gubernatorial candidate, Del. Dan Cox (R-Carroll, Frederick), to express opposition to the resolution’s athletic affirmation.
Using Cox’s words, posted days before the Calvert school board’s vote, Miriam Canning stated, “This is discrimination against women and will result in fake competitions where girls will be denied sports title opportunities to the detriment of national scholarships to college and berths in national women’s NCAA spots. It is totally false that the Civil Rights Act passed to protect African Americans and racial minorities is in any way mandating this gender propaganda — it is the exact opposite. Girls are protected as having a right to their own sports under Title IX of the 1972 Education Act, the exact thing this ‘resolution’ is violating.”
Speaking in support of Calvert’s LGBTQ students, another speaker, Amanda McGrath, said, “When they’re in school they should feel safe. We do need this resolution.”
When contacted by Southern Maryland News in regard to his school district’s policy, St. Mary’s public schools’ Superintendent Scott Smith referred to three policies mandated federally and statewide. This includes the school system’s equal rights opportunities policy, which was adopted in 1987 and last reviewed in 2007.
It reads in part, “Students have the right to be free from discrimination on the basis of race, color, sex, marital status, sexual orientation, pregnancy, national origin, disability, religion or protected first amendment expression in all decisions affecting admissions — membership in school-sponsored organizations, clubs and activities, access to facilities, distribution of funds, academic evaluations or any other aspect of school-sponsored activities. Any limitations with regard to participation in a school-sponsored activity will be based on criteria reasonably related to that specific activity.”
“We follow all federal and state requirements regarding the rights of students and staff,” Smith stated.
That adherence also includes the MPSSA guidance on transgender athletes.
Charles County also follows the MPSSA guidelines, according to a response to Southern Maryland News from the school system.
