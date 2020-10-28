The Calvert school board last week approved spending $605,700 for additional personal protective equipment as it readies to bring prekindergarten, first-grade and second-grade students back to schools on Nov. 9.
The vote on Oct. 22 would allow the district to buy more items such as clear barriers for teachers’ and students’ desks, face shields, sanitizing wipes, pump spray bottles and clear PVC panels for clerical desks.
The request will now go before the Calvert County commissioners, possibly at the commissioners’ next scheduled meeting on Nov. 10.
School board and staff discussed the pending opening during last week’s meeting.
Assistant Superintendent of Instruction Diane Workman gave details about an anonymous parents’ survey that was answered by those representing 40% of students’ homes. While instructive, Workman said “a lot of comments are conflicting,” such as “too much work, not enough work” etc.
She announced that the district would be hiring long-term substitute teachers for first and second grades. Each sub would help two to three teachers with various things, such as escorting students to the lunchroom, for example. Students will pick up their lunches and return to their classrooms to eat.
In addition, Workman said the district is looking to bring third through fifth grades back to classrooms on Dec. 7. The board will consider that move during its Nov. 12 meeting.
During board comments at the end of the meeting, school board member Dawn Balinski said doctors are trying to understand the toxic stress of remote learning on students and families.
“Are we at the point we can safely reopen? I personally feel it’s time to try,” she said. “The emails flooding in from teachers say the plan isn’t crystal clear. ... It’s frustrating. Every step we take is new and untried and things are changing daily. We’ve got two weeks to put in place the plan.”
Pat Nutter, who was recently appointed to the board to replace the late Bill Phalen, said, “The plans they lay down now will almost certainly change day by day. This board is a hard job. It’s a lot easier being a county commissioner.”
“You got thrown right into the fire from your first meeting too,” Superintendent Daniel Curry said.
Balinski, Nutter and outgoing board member Tracy McGuire voted on Oct. 8 to reopen schools with a modified hybrid plan starting Nov. 9.
Staff noted that when high schoolers return to classrooms — a date that has yet to be determined — they will have to go back to a 7 a.m. start time due to bus schedules.
Kevin Hook, the district’s supervisor of transportation and athletics, said they will be adding 40 to 45 more bus routes, in addition to the 75 already being used to transport some students to school, to handle all of the necessary runs for prekindergarteners through second-graders due to increased social distancing on buses.
The Calvert Education Association and Calvert Association of Educational Support Staff are trying to schedule a meeting with school district officials to come to an agreement regarding health and safety standards in school buildings, CEA President Dona Ostenso said Monday.
“[We] have attempted to address safety concerns with [Calvert public school officials] internally and have been written off for months,” an Oct. 19 press release from the two organizations stated. The groups said they were presented with “inadequate measures or ‘opportunities to give input’ with no real ability to affect change.”
In the release, Ostenso said teachers have been told if a student refuses to wear a mask, “to do the ‘best they can, use it as a teachable moment.’” Ostenso — who works full-time as president but was an elementary school teacher in the district for many years — said that’s not good enough.
Also in the release, CAESS President Stacy Tayman said that school nurses have not received proper-fitting masks. “Their jobs require them to be exposed for extended periods of time to individuals who could potentially be positive for COVID-19. This is unacceptable.”
The union leaders said that several positive cases among staff were handled inconsistently.
“We understand that keeping COVID-19 out of our schools and buildings is an enormous undertaking. We also understand that we need to work together to come to an agreement on consistent, minimum standards across the school system to keep our staff, students and community safe,” Tayman said in the release.
Ostenso said the Dec. 7 date for bringing students in third through fifth grades back into schools is dependent on how the school district does once students start returning Nov. 9. She specifically cited whether the district’s coronavirus positivity rate were to rise above 5%.