The plan to build a replacement for Northern Middle School in Owings moved forward July 13 as the Calvert County Board of Education voted unanimously to award a $3.19 million contract for design to Crabtree, Rohrbaugh and Associates Architects.
Shuchita Warner, director of school construction for Calvert’s public school system, told the board 10 firms initially responded to the bid opening in May.
“They are a large firm,” Warner said, noting that the architects are also designing schools throughout Maryland and Pennsylvania.
Warner added that Crabtree, Rohrbaugh and Associates has done work for Calvert public schools before.
“They are highly regarded,” Warner said.
Earlier this year an advisory committee comprised of project stakeholders recommended rather than replacing Northern Middle.
The estimated cost of constructing the replacement building is nearly $67 million. A concept plan showed the replacement structure could add 14,500 square feet to the Northern Middle School footprint.
Replacement of the nearly 50-year-old school building was the less expensive of the options presented the school board for consideration.
In answer to a question posed by board member Dawn Balinski, Warner confirmed the contract includes “construction administration services,” which she added is “always part of design services.”
The $3.2 million for the design phase will come from the school system’s capital improvement plan fund.
“I’m glad it’s moving forward. I can’t wait,” Balinski said.