The Northern Middle School replacement project has reached the design phase.

The plan to build a replacement for Northern Middle School in Owings moved forward July 13 as the Calvert County Board of Education voted unanimously to award a $3.19 million contract for design to Crabtree, Rohrbaugh and Associates Architects.

Shuchita Warner, director of school construction for Calvert’s public school system, told the board 10 firms initially responded to the bid opening in May.


  

