The Calvert County school board last week agreed to hold its meetings in person moving forward, as well as allow up to 10 citizens to provide public comment during those meetings.
Last Thursday, Feb. 25, school board member Dawn Balinski began the discussion by making a motion the board begin conducting its meetings in-person, with member Patrick Nutter seconding.
“Can we talk about perimeters around that?” Pamela Cousins, another board member, asked. “Depending upon our agenda our meeting can run two hours or sometimes they go four hours, and there is just a concern with being in the building longer than two or three hours.”
She suggested discussing limiting the amount of time each board meeting lasts.
“You’ve been on the board long enough to know they are very variable,” Balinski said, with Cousins responding, “We set the agenda so I think that can be controlled to some degree.”
Inez Claggett, chair of the board, said she noted Cousins’ concern and will work to ensure they are efficient with their time when preparing the meeting schedules.
“The point is we’re asking our teachers and our staff to start back into school because we feel it is safe enough so we should feel safe enough for our small board to meet in-person as well,” Balinski stated later in the meeting.
Regarding public comment, Claggett said, “This board has never been a board that wanted to eliminate the opportunity for the public to provide comments, we have welcomed comments and specifically I have encouraged comments since I have joined this board in 2019.”
Since meeting virtually, the board has been accepting public comments through mail and email and posting them online for the public to view, but has not been going over the comments during their meetings.
That policy has prompted severe criticism from the public, including from some other local elected officials.
Not allowing the public to provide comments during the meeting “has never been about not wanting to hear comments” but rather there has been a concern with the safety and well-being of board members, as well as those providing those comments, the chair said.
Balinski made a motion for the board to begin accepting public comments in-person during meetings, but suggested limiting that number to 10 people, with Nutter seconding again.
“Ideally I’d prefer them coming over Zoom … We are in a pandemic and we’re trying to reduce exposure and not have unnecessary foot traffic if it’s not required,” Cousins said, adding that the board now holds its meetings in the evening in part to make them more accessible to the public compared to holding morning meetings. She pointed out pre-COVID-19, often no one would show up to the board room to speak with members.
Abigail Setzfand, student member of the board, shared she didn’t believe it was fair to limit the number of speakers during public comment, stating they “should give everyone a voice.”
The board then discussed the possibility of holding a virtual town hall in the future, to provide that outlet.