Calvert County Public Schools have geared up for the new school year with increased technology.
Superintendent Daniel D. Curry spoke to the county commissioners on Aug. 25 about various back-to-school topics. Students would set to start school virtually on Wednesday, Sept. 2.
The district had already planned to provide each student in grades 3 through 12 with a laptop, but with the school year starting 100% online, Curry noted they purchased 370 Kajeet Smartspots. These "hot spots" will provide internet access for those without cable as long as they have a decent cell phone signal, he said. Some 147 students are without cable or internet access.
"We're buying top-of-the-line, max capacity, max speed," Curry said of the hot spots, which offer 30 gigabytes of data per month. After that, they will throttle down in speed.
For those who still do not have internet access, possibly due to a poor cell signal, Curry said the school district may open internet cafes in some schools. This would involve providing transportation to and from school and setting up socially-distanced desks in cafeterias. He said the district might open some kitchens if internet cafes open.
Teachers have the option of working from school or home.
Curry noted that the school board approved allowing small groups of students to come to school as needed, including some with an individualized education plan, or IEP.
Education for kindergarten through second grade was discussed, with Commissioner Thomas E. "Tim" Hutchins (R) saying that he was concerned about it.
While acknowledging that online learning isn't best for such young students, Curry said the district is encouraging parents to use their own laptops or tablets for kindergarten, first and second grade students. He said the district doesn't plan on providing a tablet for each of those students, but for those who don't have one, the district purchased 800 iPads.
"We all know there's a segment of the school population that hasn't done a thing since last March" when schools physically closed to students, Commissioner Earl F. "Buddy" Hance (R) said.
Nonetheless, Curry said the school district is going to do "The Full Monty," which includes teaching in accord with state curriculum and standards. "The MAP test will help determine how students progressed," he said, referring to the Measures of Academic Progress.
Security discussed
Curry said there were no security cameras at schools when he came to the school district seven years ago, but things have changed.
He told the commissioners that the "last four schools" got updated security in their vestibules this summer.
Curry said each school now has security cameras inside and outside. The next phase will include ballfields and parking lots, he said.
Hance asked if the schools' online classes will be secure. "I feel comfortable that we can make those assurances," Curry said. "We budgeted for extra security staff."
Budget matters
The district will be saving a significant portion of $15.7 million in transportation expenses this year, Curry said, adding that $1.5 million was saved because the district doesn't have to pay for substitute teachers. Nonetheless, he said he's worried about state revenues in light of the impact of COVID-19.
Beth Richmond, Calvert County's deputy budget director, said Calvert schools get 40% of funding from the state, which amounts to about $80 million.
Public schools are paid per student based on the Sept. 30 enrollment count, Curry said. He noted that, so far, the district has received notice of 500 students who will be homeschooled this year. An unknown number of others could be attending private school, he said.
Some of these students may return to public school in the spring, however.
"You could have 200 more kids in the spring or have even less if we have a hard flu season," Commissioner Mike Hart (R) said.
County finance and budget director Tim Hayden noted that a four-year funding agreement between the county and the school district expires at the end of current fiscal year on June 30, 2021.
Hayden said that 45.5% of the county's fiscal 2021 budget goes toward education, or $144.9 million out of the general fund budget of $318.4 million.
"There are a lot of moving targets right now. All indications are that property taxes are OK," he said. "If people can't pay their property tax, we'll know around Sept. 30."