Calvert public schools may be facing a one-year delay in state funding of projects.
Shuchita Warner, Calvert’s director of school construction, updated the school board on the situation during a Dec. 10 meeting.
Although funding of a new Beach Elementary School has largely been approved — including $9.5 million of the $10.7 million requested from the state for the $34 million project — Warner said that five other projects on the school system’s capital improvement projects list could be delayed for a year.
The school board approved the design of the new Beach Elementary School on Nov. 19, and that project is slated to be complete by Aug. 1, 2023.
“We can’t move forward without state funding” for the five other projects, she said.
“We hold some hope” that the second phase of an HVAC upgrade at Southern Middle School in Lusby will be ultimately approved at either the March 1 or May 3 meetings of the state’s Interagency Commission on School Construction, or IAC, Warner said. The school system requested $1.5 million from the state and $1.3 million from the county commissioners for the $2.8 million project.
If the funds for Southern Middle School are approved, “we could get started in the summer of 2021,” she said.
Warner noted that some of the HVAC equipment at county schools is more than 50 years old.
Other HVAC projects on the capital improvement list include Calvert and Huntingtown elementary schools and Plum Point Middle School. The final project on the list is a partial new roof at the Calvert Career and Technology Academy. A partial new roof is also planned for Calvert Elementary School.
“This is a shame,” board member Dawn Balinski said upon hearing the news from Warner.
Warner added that the General Assembly may provide schools another funding option next year, specifically mentioning a revolving loan fund that school systems can borrow from and pay back interest-free.
