Students in the Calvert public school system are experiencing the physical and behavioral side effects of the nationwide Adderall shortage as it enters its sixth month, according to school faculty and administrators.
Adderall is a medication used to treat attention deficit hyperactivity disorder. The Food and Drug Administration announced a shortage of brand name Adderall on Oct. 12, 2022.
The only alternatives for consumers included switching to an off-brand form of the drug or to stop taking it altogether. This can cause adverse effects as individuals struggle to find a new medication and dosage that works for their body — a sometimes lengthy process.
Barstow Elementary School’s nurse, Michelle Parrott, said an abrupt change in medication means students “are not getting weaned off like they should, so we are going to see things like stomach issues, sleeping issues and other symptoms, which can vary child to child.”
One student at Mount Harmony Elementary School received a bus referral due to their inappropriate behavior, according to school nurse Kimberly Hill.
In an October 2022 online statement, the FDA said other manufacturers are producing medication alternatives but, “There is not sufficient supply to continue to meet U.S. market demand through those producers.”
Increased demand caused a scarcity in off-brand ADHD medications after the initial shortage.
“Some students had to go up to a week with no medication, which caused behavioral issues during the school day,” she said.
Elementary schools in the county are impacted differently by the shortage as younger children with ADHD have different needs than high school students with ADHD.
Kimberly MacDonald, a counselor at Northern High School and parent to a child with ADHD said, “There’s a lot of guidance, support and instruction we receive from the teachers in elementary school whereas a lot of parents tend to be hands off when their kids get to high school.”
According to the FDA website, 41 of the 66 ADHD medications on the market are unavailable, facing shortages or restricted to prescribed users only, which excludes students looking for medication alternatives, due to low supply.
The FDA did not return a request for comment at the time of this story.
Calvert public schools children and others can expect some relief between late April and May, when the FDA estimates 15 of these drugs will be restocked. Five other medications reportedly face shortages until the end of June.