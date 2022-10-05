A candidates' forum on Sept. 29 included the two candidates for sheriff, Republican Ricky Cox and Democrat Vaughn “Jay” Johnson.
During the forum, hosted by Calvert County Chamber of Commerce, the pair were asked, “What do you intend to do to ensure the safety of our students.
Johnson, a 23-year veteran of the local sheriff’s office who has been assigned as a school resource officer for the past 14 years, declared, “We have schools as safe as they can be right now. We want to improve on that.”
Johnson stated he would prefer to have 13 more deputies for school resource officer duty to cover every elementary school, but conceded due to funding issues that may not be feasible. He said at least six new deputies should be assigned to those schools.
“We also can keep training the teachers with active shooter training,” said Johnson, who explained he drills the staff at the school he’s assigned to on the procedures.
“My record shows this has been my No. 1 priority,” said Cox, whose wife teaches at Plum Point Middle School and has two children in the public school system.
Cox, a captain with the sheriff’s office, stated there is already a plan “to put 12 new deputies inside the elementary schools,” where students and staff “are the most vulnerable. That’s going to be up to the commissioners to fund it and figure out how to do it.”
Of active shooter drills in Calvert’s public schools, Cox said it has been done in the past but “we haven’t done that in many years.”
Sheriff Mike Evans (R) is retiring after the upcoming election.
Election reminders
Election day is Nov. 8 from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. The last day to register in advance to vote is Oct. 18.
Early voting will be conducted Oct. 27 through Nov. 3 at the Community Resource Building on Duke Street in Prince Frederick, Southern Community Center on Appeal Lane in Lusby and at the Fairview Vote Center behind the Fairview Library on Route 4 in Owings from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily.