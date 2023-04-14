Maryland State Prosecutor Charlton T. Howard III announced Thursday that a Calvert County Sheriff's Office deputy, Cpl. James L. Wahlgren, pleaded guilty in local circuit court to misconduct in office for engaging in sexual intercourse with a person requesting police assistance.
According to the statement of facts read in court in support of the plea, while Wahlgren was on duty in March 2022, a woman identified as "J.B." called the corporal and requested police assistance related to a domestic dispute. Wahlgren responded to her residence and subsequently transported her to a nearby hotel in his police vehicle, the prosecutor's office said in a news release.
The court papers state Wahlgren helped the woman check into the hotel, walked with her to her room and, while inside of the room and still on duty, engaged in sexual intercourse with her.
During his encounter with the woman, Wahlgren failed to activate his body camera footage or maintain contact with a dispatcher, both of which are required by the sheriff’s office’s policies and procedures. Likewise, Wahlgren failed to create any written reports related to his interaction with the woman.
Judge Michele D. Jaklitsch sentenced Wahlgren to probation before judgement and three years of probation.
Back in January, when charges were filed against Wahlgren, 53, Calvert County Sheriff Ricky Cox (R) told Southern Maryland News that the veteran corporal was being suspended with pay. According to information requested by Southern Maryland News, Wahlgren makes $126,693 a year.