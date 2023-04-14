Corporal James L. Wahlgren

Calvert County Sheriff's Office Cpl. James L. Wahlgren

 FILE PHOTO

Maryland State Prosecutor Charlton T. Howard III announced Thursday that a Calvert County Sheriff's Office deputy, Cpl. James L. Wahlgren, pleaded guilty in local circuit court to misconduct in office for engaging in sexual intercourse with a person requesting police assistance.

According to the statement of facts read in court in support of the plea, while Wahlgren was on duty in March 2022, a woman identified as "J.B." called the corporal and requested police assistance related to a domestic dispute. Wahlgren responded to her residence and subsequently transported her to a nearby hotel in his police vehicle, the prosecutor's office said in a news release.


